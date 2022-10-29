HSFB-Pinecrest v Union Pines

Pinecrest Patriots head coach Nick Eddins is swarmed by his players as he hoists the conference championship trophy after a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Pinecrest and Union Pines Friday at John Williams Stadium in Southern Pines. Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 24-7 to win their first-ever football conference championship.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

A conference championship had always been a goal that alluded the Pinecrest football team for more than 50 years, but Nick Eddins wasn’t shying away his first day meeting the team when he saw a conference title as a reachable goal for the coming season.

With a 24-7 win at home Friday over rival Union Pines, the Patriots made history clinching the outright Sandhills Athletic Conference title to close out the regular season.

HSFB-Pinecrest v Union Pines

Pinecrest Patriots Jaylin Morgan (4) drags a Union Pines defender during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Pinecrest and Union Pines Friday.
HSFB-Pinecrest v Union Pines

Union Pines' Russ Schaper (32) is chased down by Pinecrest's Emilio Najm (2) when Pinecrest and Union Pines played Friday in Southern Pines.

