Pinecrest Patriots head coach Nick Eddins is swarmed by his players as he hoists the conference championship trophy after a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Pinecrest and Union Pines Friday at John Williams Stadium in Southern Pines. Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 24-7 to win their first-ever football conference championship.
A conference championship had always been a goal that alluded the Pinecrest football team for more than 50 years, but Nick Eddins wasn’t shying away his first day meeting the team when he saw a conference title as a reachable goal for the coming season.
With a 24-7 win at home Friday over rival Union Pines, the Patriots made history clinching the outright Sandhills Athletic Conference title to close out the regular season.
"These kids have worked very hard and they deserve everything they get. To come out conference champions, undefeated in the conference, this is one of the toughest conferences in the state. I'm very proud of our kids; they did a great job, our coaches also," Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said. "We set that goal and we started talking about it, and I think if you don't talk about it you'll never get it. The kids did a tremendous kind of buying into what we were doing and things just fell our way."
The Patriots (8-2, 6-0 Sandhills) scored first on a 30-yard field goal from kicker Will Miller to take a 3-0 lead early in the first. The Patriots found the end zone again a few drives later to set up a Jaylin Morgan two-yard touchdown run. It wouldn't be until 4:39 left in the first half where the Patriots extended their lead to 17-0 on a Nahjiir Seagraves one-yard score.
In the second half, Vikings quarterback Owen St John was intercepted by Deacon Medwick, and on the interception return Medwick fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Antonio McCallister for the Vikings. The Vikings (3-7, 1-5 Sandhills) started again on the Pinecrest 45-yard line.
This would set up a scoring drive for the Vikings when St John found Ethan Biggs on a 35-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 to go in the half. Pinecrest took a 17-7 lead into halftime.
"Our guys were tough. That's the conference champion over there and we battled them for four quarters. That says a lot about what kind of team we are," Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. "We were in every conference game, with the exception of Lee, proud of the guys."
Neither side would produce a score in the third quarter. Morgan found the end zone again out of the wildcat formation, scoring from two yards out to seal the win for the Patriots.
"(Eddins) brought the aggression and he made it known that he was here to change things. He always said do something you had never done, you gotta do things you had never done before,” senior offensive lineman Roston Barber said of the change that came with a new coaching staff.
Mason Konen was 10-for-19 on the night, and threw for 116 yards, and Seagraves rushed for 135 yards on 18 carries and recorded one rushing touchdown. Hunter Neifert had 64 yards receiving on the night for Pinecrest.
On the defensive side, the Patriots had three turnovers on the night, two interceptions from Medwick and an interception from Zymire Spencer.
"It's definitely a big thing, it's something that hadn't happened in school history," Barber said."It’s huge that we came away with a win like that, it wasn't pretty but a win is a win, conference champions.”
For the Vikings, St John had 146 yards passing and one touchdown, Russ Schaper had 18 yards rushing on 13 carries and Biggs finished with 45 yards receiving and a touchdown.
"I thought we played really good tonight, we had a chance a couple times, a couple plays go our way and we had the a chance to win the game at the end," Trousdale said. "The future is bright here at Union Pines if we continue to get better , get stronger and get better fundamentally. We got a bunch of tough kids and that's what I'm most excited about is the kids play tough."
The Patriots finish the regular season undefeated in conference play and will get ready for the first round of the state playoffs next Friday night, where they are locked in for a home contest.
"Like I told them out there, it's going to be a dog fight every round from here on out," Eddins said. "I'm kind of glad Union Pines came in here ready to play. We had to fight hard, and we had to play good and take care of the football and play great defense. That's what it's going to be from here on out and it's a good learning experience for us."
Union Pines will wait for the selection process to see if its season will continue.