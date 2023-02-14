Outside of the sound of sneakers squeaking on the James Moore Gym floor, the communications on defense and the coaches giving direction to their teams, the Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament opener for Pinecrest and Union Pines was nearly silent.
In a game that needed energy, the reserves players that Pinecrest subbed into the game provided what was needed in the rivalry matchup against the Vikings, less than 72 hours from when the teams met to close out the season on Friday.
“We all just started talking more on defense and just letting each other know that we can’t take no breaks, because if we take breaks they can come down and it could be an ugly game,” junior Azir Gillespie said after Pinecrest’s 69-33 win over Union Pines at home Monday.
“I was trying to talk them up and hype them up on defense. The offense will come.”
It was the second game in a row that third-seeded Pinecrest (15-9) got a lift from its bench to down No. 6 seed Union Pines (9-14).
“It was our intensity on defense and limiting them to one shot. Second chance opportunities for them, we took that away and we were able to get second and third chances. That got our guys energized and we took really good shots,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said.
Pinecrest goes to second-seeded Scotland on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.
Gillespie scored 10 points, and led the defense that forced turnovers with its full-court press in the second quarter to push the lead out to as much as 29 points at 37-8 with a minute to go in the first half.
Other bench scoring leaders for Pinecrest were Savion Jackson with eight points, London Ravenell with six points and Javion Saunders with five points.
Elijah Metlon had nine points for Pinecrest as a starter, and fellow starters Will Stites and J.D. Scarbrough each had eight points. Thirteen of Pinecrest’s 15 players that made an appearance in the game scored a point.
“We were hitting way more shots. The second group came in and we were matching the first group’s, maybe even more, intensity,” Gillespie said.
Union Pines was led by junior Trent Hilburn with nine points and senior Damari Patterson had five points for coach Zach Marks’ team.
“It was definitely a coaching staff effort. I’ve got the best staff I can ask for, and they do a good job every day being intense with the guys. We demand a lot out of the games, and it’s nothing but love and respect back. We’ve played hard all year, and that’s all I could ask for,” Marks said. “They just feed off each other’s energy every game.”
The Vikings have 11 underclassmen on the roster that can return to build from the foundation that was established in Marks’ first season.
“Coming into the season, our coaching staff and all of our players heard, ‘It’s a rebuild.’ We only won two games this summer, and everybody was saying we were only going to win three all year. I think just from summertime to now, and how they have developed even up to this last game, some of these guys have made leaps and bounds,” Marks said. “We’ve got a bunch of sophomores and juniors, and we’ve got some good JV guys coming up. In a couple of weeks we’ll start back up, and from there it’s on until next season.”
Pinecrest had its sights on another matchup with Scotland ever since leaving Laurinburg two weeks ago following an 81-78 overtime loss on Feb. 3, and gets a third try to top the Scots Wednesday.
“Scotland is going to be a tough game Wednesday night. We are going to have to make sure we are ready mentally and physically. That’s going to be a very good game, a very tough game at their place,” Parrish said.
One part of the Patriots game that has improved in recent games is the bench play, an area that could provide a boost for Pinecrest on the road.
“(The bench players) are finding their groove. They know where everyone is going to be on the court now. In February, you expect that to happen,” Parrish said. They’re playing with confidence as a group together, and they’re really encouraging each other to do well together as a group.”