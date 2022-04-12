After graduating several key players from last season’s N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state title team, and going through a change at head coach, the adversity of turnover in the program hasn’t seemed to affect the play of the Pinecrest boys golf team this season.
Perhaps that might be due to the fact that several of the key players for the team this season weren’t with the program a year ago, or even in high school.
The youth movement from the Patriots on the fairways this season was showcased locally in the fifth Sandhills Athletic Conference match of the season at the Country Club of Whispering Pines’ River Course Monday afternoon in a 18-hole conference match.
The Patriots finished in first with a team score of 294, besting Lee County’s total of 378 strokes, and Union Pines in third with 380.
Freshman Carson Bertagnole claimed medalist honors for the fourth time this season, being the only golfer to break par in the match with a round of 70. After a front-nine round score of 38, Bertagnole came in 32 on the back nine. Juniors Isar Joshi and Iszac Bertagnole added rounds of 75, to go along with senior Jackson Bode’s 74 in the win.
“The practices are great. The young guys are working hard, looking up to the older guys like Jackson and Holland (Giles). It’s fun because they are so good and they are enjoying the success,” Pinecrest coach Rick Handchen said. “The young kids are good, and they know they’re good and the older kids know they’re good.”
Giles finished with a round of 76, and freshman Hudson Griffin posted a round of 77 that was not counted for scoring
“The older kids appreciate the talent of the younger kids. Some kids might be jealous, but not our kids,” Handchen said. “I’m amazed at how fundamentally sound they are in all parts of their game.”
Despite dropping to third in its home match, the Vikings sit in second place in the conference’s standings through four events, and are the top 3A team, just ahead of Lee County.
Rounding out the scores for the Vikings were Konnor Kinlaw and Tad Caddell with rounds of 93 and Damitrius Quick had a 94.
The teams close out the regular season in two weeks at Pinehurst No. 6.
