The Pinecrest volleyball team claimed its second straight three-set win on back-to-back nights with a win over Terry Sanford on the road Wednesday night.
The Patriots won with scores of 25-16, 25-11, and 25-15 to improve to 13-2 on the season.
Senior Marlee Johnson posted seven kills and four aces in the win for the Patriots, while sophomore Brooke Emore had 11 kills.
Sydney Karjala finished the match with 27 assists and added nine digs. Karsen Corbett finished with seven kills.
Caroline Bradford tallied 12 digs and 4 aces, while Lainey Mullins had 11 digs.
Pinecrest takes on Jack Britt at home Monday.
Bucs Top Vikings in Five-Set Thriller
After trading sets over the first four games, a fifth set went 12 points beyond the typical 15 points to determine the winner when Union Pines hosted Jack Britt Wednesday, with the visiting Buccaneers claiming a five-set non-conference win over the Vikings.
With scores of 25-27, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 and 22-20, Jack Britt defeated Union Pines and the Vikings fell to 9-6 on the season.
Freshman Allie Bauer had 27 assists, 19 digs and three kills in the loss for the Vikings. Sophomore Ellie Chapin contributed 22 digs and 15 kills.
The Union Pines offense was also aided by Ellie Everhart, Devyn Craven and Alleigh Mabe, each with six kills.
Brisi Gonzalez had 19 digs and Alison DeMasi added 12 digs.
Union Pines plays at Lee County Thursday.
Perez’s Two Goals Guides Vikings Past Southern Lee
The Union Pines boys soccer team kept pace with the leaders in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with a 5-2 road win over Southern Lee on Wednesday.
The Vikings (6-5-1, 4-1 Sandhills) were led by senior David Perez with two goals and an assist. The other goal scorers for Union Pines against the Cavaliers were Cole Harkins and Brody Muhly.
Grey Withrow, Isaac Finicum and Tommy Calarcoadded assists, while also playing a big role on the defensive side of the ball.
The Vikings play at Pinecrest Monday.
