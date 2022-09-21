Pinecrest’s Karsen Corbett (14) puts a spike down past a Union Pines blocker during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between the two cross-county rivals. Corbett and the Patriots won in straight sets to take first place in the conference standings.
The Pinecrest volleyball team defeated Union Pines in straight sets Tuesday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The Patriots took control early and fought off a comeback attempt from the Vikings in the later sets to win with scores of 25-12, 25-21 and 25-15.
“We were serving really tough, we were getting some aces and we were able to get some free balls to put down, so we were getting easy points,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said. ”Our serve was working for us and their serve receive was struggling just a little bit, and they were giving us some easy balls, and our offense was clicking. It seemed like all phases of the game were working for us in that first set.”
The Patriots (12-2, 6-0 Sandhills) started off hot, and extended the lead early in the first set by scoring 11 unanswered points by a barrage of kills and aces that grew to a 15-5 lead. The first set was all Pinecrest, as the home team took the first set, 25-12.
“I think one of our big outside hitters, Ellie Chapin, kind of found her groove tonight. Up until tonight, she has been up and down, and I felt like she has been very consistent tonight for us on the outside and the back row,” coach Felica Marks said. “We’ve got some things that we’ve got to work on, but we have to bounce back another conference game on Thursday so that’s what we’re looking ahead to.”
The second set was a bit different for the Patriots as they found themselves in a fight with the Vikings (9-5,5-1 Sandhills) when the visitors came out with intensity in the back and forth set. The Patriots dug down deep late to put away the second set 25-21.
“I kind of got on to them after the first set. I told them there were four things that they needed to do to be successful tonight and they weren’t really doing any of them. But the first thing that they needed to do was be a little bit more competitive with our energy and effort,” Marks said. “That second set, man, they had both. Energy and effort was there, but we’ve just got to fine tune some stuff so we can get it done next time.”
The second set showed the Patriots’ mental toughness after claiming the first set by a wide margin.
“It's tough when you come out and win that first set like that and you kind of drop your guard a little bit, maybe not quite as intense and quite as focused. You start to make some silly mistakes and it felt like we had a five-minute span where we made volleyball really difficult. We call it the blue zone where we're not focused and energetic and intense and executing what we need to do,” Blackburn said.
After the Patriots battled in the second set, they came out and did what they did in the first set in the third set by taking an early lead to finish and take the match and win.
“Union Pines is a great team and their battle tested. I was talking with coach Marks earlier and they’ve gone to five sets with a lot of teams, so they’ve been in the fight all year long,” Blackburn said. “Credit to them for picking their level up as the match went on. We’ve been in a couple of tough matches, so you just learn how to battle and learn how to do whatever it takes to get the win.”
Pinecrest senior Karsen Corbett led the Patriots with 16 kills, six aces and five digs; senior setter Sydney Karjala followed with 29 assists, nine digs and six aces. Other contributors were Caroline Bradford with 11 digs, Lainey Mullins with ten digs, Brooke Emore recorded six kills and six digs, Laiken Christman had six digs and Marlee Johnson with five kills in the win.
“Karsen is a threat to go off at any time. She’s a tremendous offensive player and she can do it front row, back row, so she’s brought us an extra presence with her back row attack,” Blackburn said.
“I would say that we started to communicate more and started to come together more as a team and that’s when we started to pick it up,” Corbett said. “I think that they just started to pick up their energy more and they got more connection between their setters and hitters and our communication dropped but it picked it up more in the middle of the set.
Chapin led the way for the Vikings with nine digs and six kills. Allie Bauer followed with 16 assists and eight digs. Other Viking contributors were Brisi Gonzalex with nine digs, Alison DeMasi with seven digs, Kileigh Cameron had six digs, Ellie Everhart had six kills and Devyn Craven with five kills in the loss.
The Patriots will be at Terry Sanford Wednesday, and the Vikings return home to host Jack Britt on Wednesday.