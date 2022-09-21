HSVB-Union Pines v Union Pines

Pinecrest’s Karsen Corbett (14) puts a spike down past a Union Pines blocker during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between the two cross-county rivals. Corbett and the Patriots won in straight sets to take first place in the conference standings.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Pinecrest volleyball team defeated Union Pines in straight sets Tuesday night in a battle of the top two teams in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The Patriots took control early and fought off a comeback attempt from the Vikings in the later sets to win with scores of 25-12, 25-21 and 25-15.

“We were serving really tough, we were getting some aces and we were able to get some free balls to put down, so we were getting easy points,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said. ”Our serve was working for us and their serve receive was struggling just a little bit, and they were giving us some easy balls, and our offense was clicking. It seemed like all phases of the game were working for us in that first set.”

Union Pines middle hitter Devyn Craven (9) reacts to a point during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Pinecrest and Union Pines.

