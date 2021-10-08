In recent weeks, the Pinecrest football team has implemented a faster paced offense, in hopes of using it to catch opposing defenses off guard.
The entire offensive unit operating with haste to the ball after the play is spotted on the field by the officials has Pinecrest using its conditioning as another weapon in its offensive repertoire. The effectiveness of that tactic proved to be a big factor Thursday against Lee County at home.
With a roster nearly twice the size of Lee County's, the Patriots wore down the visitors, who had several players playing positions on both sides of the ball, and they held the Yellow Jackets scoreless in the second half of a 34-14 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
“I could just tell they were not as much of a conditioned team,” senior offensive lineman Nathan Reyes said. “The big thing with us is going fast toward the end of practice to get our stamina up to make sure we were ready to play in the fourth-quarter games where you need big drives at the end of the game. Everybody was tired, but we stuck with it and everybody kept pushing.”
After halftime, the pace of the Patriots’ (5-2, 2-1 Sandhills) offense had the Yellow Jackets (5-2, 2-1 Sandhills) dropping like flies with cramps and other fatigue-based injuries. Both teams were held scoreless in the third quarter, but the Patriots scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to spread the gap on the scoreboard.
“The big guys, we are in good shape. That is a mainstay of who we are,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “They take pride in it. I like that when we ask them to come out and get a rep or two off, they are kind of angry like, ‘I’m not tired. I’m ready to go.’ That will bode well as the season gets longer and longer. We will go as our O-line and D-line take us.”
In that final quarter, the Patriots rushed for more than 7 yards per carry against a weary Lee County defense. For the game, the offensive line cleared the way for Pinecrest to rush for 330 yards on 51 carries.
Pinecrest averaged six yards per play in the game, and on the other side of the ball, Lee County averaged 4.6 yards per play, and found the end zone twice, despite winning the turnover battle.
“It was really a big mental game. We had to play hard, play fast and play physical, but also play smart,” senior defensive tackle Cam Horton said. “We just worked hard in the trenches.”
The first drive of the fourth quarter saw sophomore quarterback Mason Konen score on a 1-yard quarterback keeper for a touchdown to take the Pinecrest lead out to 24-14 with 10 minutes to go in the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Pinecrest caught Lee County off guard with an onside kick that Traveon Short jumped on to get the offense back on the field. That drive resulted in a 37-yard field goal from Braden Cole, making it a 27-14 lead.
Konen scored three touchdowns in the game, all on rushes of two yards or less to finish off long drives by the Patriots. The push his offensive line gave me up front for those scores was consistent all game long as he went without taking a sack to the Yellow Jackets in the game.
“It’s insane how well the brotherhood of this team is. It’s incredible,” Konen said. “All I had to do was pick up the ball and they put me in the end zone. They push me right in.”
Protecting the young quarterback is a sense of pride for the veteran offensive line.
“Last year, we kept it to four sacks total for the whole year. That was a big thing this year, to do the same thing,” Reyes said. “If we keep our quarterback clean, he can play the game for us and win us the game. Our job is to be dirty so he stays clean.”
Lee County’s offense relied heavily coming into the contest on the play of sophomore B.J. Brown at running back and senior Will Patterson’ passing. Both of those were relatively contained by the Patriots.
Brown rushed for 120 yards on 25 carries, well below his season average of 7 yards per carry. Patterson did not throw a touchdown pass.
“We just dominated the whole night really,” senior defensive tackle Chase Godwin said. “After the second half, they really didn’t stand a chance.”
Pinecrest and Lee County traded touchdowns in the first half with a pair of rushing scores from Konen. Dayreon Jennings and Tyric McKendall scored on the ground in the first half for Lee County.
Cole connected on a 22-yard field goal with three seconds left in the first half to put the Patriots up 17-14 going into intermission.
Behind the push of the conditioned offensive line, Xavier Dowd rushed for 189 yards on 22 carries and Nahjiir Seagraves rushed for 93 yards in the win.
“We could see they weren’t as deep as us, and what we started to see was little creases for our running backs,” Curtin said. “Then we started to stop their run.”
The win came with some extra passion for the Patriots after being picked to finish fourth in the conference in the preseason coaches poll, behind Lee County.
“It means we’re the underdogs of the conference. Everybody picked us last. So, we have to prove them wrong,” Horton said.
But fourth place isn’t last in the seven-team Sandhills Athletic Conference.
“To us, fourth was last and we believed we didn’t need that ranking. Our job is to prove them wrong,” Reyes said. “You can’t change the preseason rankings, but you can change it now.”
Pinecrest goes to Scotland next Friday in search of staying in second place in the conference standings with three weeks left in the season. Lee County has a matchup scheduled with Richmond next Saturday.
