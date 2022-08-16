featured Patriots Volleyball Sweep Jack Britt to Open Season By JONATHAN BYM || jonathan@thepilot.com Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email Aug 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pinecrest's Karsen Corbett, right of the net, blocks an attack by Union Pines during the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title match last season. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pinecrest volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a three-set win on the road over Jack Britt Monday night.The Patriots (1-0) claimed the victory with scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 25-13 over the Buccaneers.At the net in the win, Pinecrest received a lift from junior Jacey Olsen with 12 kills, senior Karsen Corbett with nine kills and sophomore Brooke Emore added five kills. Senior Sydney Karjala dished 25 assists and added seven digs as well in the win.Olsen also had six digs and recorded five aces in the win. The Patriots had a big night on the service line. Senior Caroline Bradford added four aces and Laiken Christman had five aces.Senior libero Lainey Mullins had 12 digs.Pinecrest hosts Chapel Hill Tuesday at 6 p.m. and plays at Ashley Thursday.Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email Follow Jonathan Bym Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days Calendar Aug 16 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 17 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Wed, Aug 17, 2022