Coming off the toughest match of the season, according to its head coach, the Pinecrest volleyball team had no shortage of mental toughness to take on Hoggard at home on Saturday in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s state playoffs.
Trailing on two rare occasions in the third set of the 4A East Regional semifinal against the fourth-seeded Vikings, the Patriots made quick work at home, but the 15th three-set win of the season for Pinecrest required a well-executed game.
“Mental toughness swinging from good to bad to good, and like we say all the time, ‘we are going to learn from our mistakes and use them for our good use moving forward,’” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “It wasn’t as easy as it looked or may have looked.”
Pinecrest (17-0) advanced to the 4A East Regional final on Tuesday at home with set scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-23. Seventh-seeded Cardinal Gibbons will come to Southern Pines with a state championship berth on the line.
“It’s pretty sweet to get to the final four, but we’re not looking to say that’s an accomplishment,” Shepherd said. “We want to see that championship game. We want to get to where we have that shot.”
Saturday’s match featured two teams with similar styles of play, and similar personnel as well, and it was Pinecrest’s squad that came out on top using the experience coming off the five-set win at home against Broughton on Thursday.
Pinecrest totaled 39 kills in the match to 24 from Hoggard, but swinging errors by the Vikings and a strong presence at the net from the Patriots’ blockers helped stifle the visitors’ attacks.
“I think a couple of the hitters from Hoggard might have been off a little bit, whether we did that to them or they were off in general,” Shepherd said.
Pinecrest had 23 blocks as a team to advance to the East Regional final, led by eight from Chloe Modlin and five apiece from Karsen Corbett and Carolina Bradford.
While the front row played their part in securing the win, the play of the back row to keep the ball limited attacks and scoring chances from Hoggard.
“Our defense was so good today. I know everybody sees volleyball for offense, but our back row was stellar today,” Shepherd said. “We have a lot of athletic girls on the team. Volleyball athletic because their only sport is volleyball. They are almost training year round.”
Sophi Galford had 16 digs, Sydney Karjala had 15 digs and Lexi Allen had 11 digs. Shepherd said the defense from both setters — Karjala and Madi Ringley — was key to go along with their setting for the hitters.
The Patriots never trailed in the first two sets. Strong starts in both sets gave Pinecrest an 11-3 lead in the opening set that it turned into a 10-point set win, and in the following set, a pair of kills from Modlin midway through sparked a run that pushed a four-point advantage out to 18-11 late.
Hoggard (11-2) took the lead twice in the third set, including a 21-19 advantage late behind the play of senior middle hitter Gracie Sistrunk. Pinecrest led 17-10 at one point in the set before a run from the Vikings tied the set at 18-all.
Pinecrest’s Corbett and Emmie Modlin had back-to-back kills to put the Patriots back on top and Emmie Modlin’s towering kill from the left side closed out the match.
Chloe Modlin had 15 kills in the win, and Allen added 10 kills and three aces.
Sistrunk had eight kills and two blocks, while fellow senior Ayla Johnson had eight kills and two aces for Hoggard.
The Patriots are looking to make the state championship match for the first time since 1992, and Shepherd said focus can’t slip past Cardinal Gibbons on Tuesday.
“We are definitely taking everything one game at a time. The original goal was to earn as many home games as we could in the state playoffs, and we did,” Shepherd said. “Obviously we want to play the best of the best. We want to see what can beat us, what is out there that can beat us, and when they do we are going to learn from it.”
