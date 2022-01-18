The Pinecrest wrestling team claimed another event title on Saturday with its first-place finish at the DASH Classic hosted at Fuquay-Varina on Saturday.
The Patriots’ 201.5 points was enough to top the field and Cardinal Gibbons in second place with 182.5 points.
Four Patriots finished on top of the podium at the event, led by seniors Matt Rowland, Robert Hyder and Chase Godwin. Other champions from the event included junior Jayden Dobeck and sophomore Cooper Ogden.
Rowland remained perfect on the season with his two wins at 120 pounds by pin to claim the championship. Hyder won at 182 pounds with a tech fall victory and an injury forfeit in the championship bout. Godwin’s title in the 285-pound class came by way of two pinfall victories.
Dobeck’s run to the top of the podium at 160 pounds with two wins by fall, and Ogden’s second straight title at 152 pounds came through two wins by fall and a major decision win in the title match.
In total, 10 of the 14 wrestlers Pinecrest took to the event ended up on the podium.
Will Brock took second at 220 pounds after losing a 6-4 decision in the championship match. Riley Merchant finished second at 132 pounds after a 4-1 loss in the title bout.
At 132 pounds, Greg Padgett wrestled back from a loss in the quarterfinals to claim a third-place finish. Elijah Ybarra at 145 pounds took third after wrestling back from his semifinal loss to earn a tech fall win in the third-place match.
At 113 pounds, Noah Malave finished fourth with a 3-2 record.
Vikings Go 3-2 in Dual Event
Suffering close losses at the Bob Mauldin Mat News Classic hosted at Piedmont High School, the Union Pines wrestling team finished with a trio of wins at the event Saturday.
The Vikings defeated Providence, 72-9; Porter Ridge, 49-25; and Weddington, 42-30. Union Pines was defeated by Hickory Ridge, 36-32; and Piedmont, 39-36.
Union Pines had three wrestlers finish undefeated on the day, with Gaige Lloyd at 145 pounds and Nicholas Mascolino both going 5-0 on the day. Aiden McCafferty finished 4-0, bouncing from 170 to 182 pounds in the five matches.
Colton Collins went 4-1 at 220 pounds with a pair of wins on the mat, and Kellen DeVries also went 4-1 at 285 pounds with two wins on the mat.
Keaton Crawford, Jayden Crawford, Johann Diaz, Finn McCafferty and Brock Sullivan each claimed three wins in the event.
Union Pines and Pinecrest will wrestle for the Sandhills Athletic Conference team championship Wednesday at Southern Lee, with the individual conference championships slated for Saturday at Richmond.
