Three conference championships were captured by the track and field teams from Pinecrest and Union Pines on Wednesday.
Both the boys and girls teams from Pinecrest won their respective Sandhills Athletic Conference titles at UNC Pembroke, and Union Pines’ girls team won the Tri-County Conference at home. The Union Pines boys came in second to Southern Lee by one point.
The Vikings also swept the conference’s individual runner awards as senior Curt Verchick and freshman Annika Stark were the boys and girls athletes of the year.
Verchick was victorious in the three distance races he competed in. At the 800-meter race, his time of 2 minutes, 7.6 seconds edged out Triton’s Martin Mancera by less than a tenth of a second. He also edged out Mancera by two seconds in the 1,600-meter with a time of 4 minutes, 46 seconds. The two were separated by less than 3 tenths of a second in the 3,200-meters as Verchick’s time of 11 minutes, 26 seconds was enough for the win.
Stark won all three events she competed in. In the Triple Jump, she recorded a distance of 35 feet, 4 inches; she went on to win the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, both by nearly 3-second margins with times of 15.71 seconds in the 100 and 48.59 seconds in the 300.
Other first place finishers for the Vikings on the girls side of the meet were: Lillian Richard in the Pole Vault; Madison Bryant in the High Jump; Laya Faulk in the Shot Put; the 4x800 meter relay; Zoie Vela in the 100 meters; the 4x100 meter relay; Emily Bowbliss in the 400 meters; the 4x400 meter relay.
On the boys side, Union Pines claimed first-place finishes from: the 4x400 meter relay; Giovanni Rincon in the 400 meters; the 4x800 meter relay.
Pinecrest won the boys and girls final team points tally by more than 100 points on both sides with 14 first-place finishes.
Sophomore Lauren Wimberly claimed three first-place finishes in the girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races on Wednesday. Wimberly had times of 2 minutes, 37 seconds in the 800, 5 minutes, 48 seconds in the 1,600 and 12 minutes, 6 seconds in the 3,200-meter race.
Junior Adrian Archer won the boys 1,600 and 3,200 meter races. Archer edged out teammate Connor Cuthrell by less than half a second in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 12 seconds. He posted a time of 4 minutes, 51 seconds in the 1,600 meters.
Other first place finishers for Pinecrest were: Nahjiir Seagraves in the boys 110-meter hurdles; Jaiden Washington in the boys 300-meter hurdles; the boys 4x800 meter relay; Shaun Thomas in the boys High Jump; Ethan Evans in the boys Pole Vault; Arianna Russell in the girls 300-meter hurdles; the girls 4x400 meter relay; Reagan Scepurek in the girls Triple Jump; Madeline Tyson in the girls Pole Vault.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.