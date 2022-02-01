If a match is tight on the scoreboard entering the back end of the Pinecrest wrestling team’s lineup in a dual meet, the Patriots can have a lot of confidence in a stressful situation.
With veteran wrestlers from the 182-pound weight class on up to the 285-pound class, the Patriot heavyweights came through once again to help deliver a pair of victories at home Monday in the first two rounds of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state dual team tournament.
“You can kind of count on points coming from the back end,” senior 182-pounder Robert Hyder said. “We’re all extremely competitive in the wrestling room. We get after it and we know that hard work and effort there translate into success here (in the gym).”
Pinecrest (22-0) will host the third and regional final rounds Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. The action opens with Pinecrest wrestling New Bern, and Laney taking on Cardinal Gibbons. The winners face off following the third round matches with a berth in Saturday’s state final on the line.
To lock in the third round appearance, Pinecrest claimed a 75-3 win over East Chapel Hill in the first round and followed it up with a 52-21 win over Wakefield in the second round.
“They’ve just wrestled like seasoned wrestlers,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said of his heavyweights. “In the last three years, we’ve been building something special here. These seniors are part of this and so are our juniors.”
The victory to open was a pin party for the Patriots, with nine wins by fall from Pinecrest, but the second match had its hurdles in the middleweights for Pinecrest.
Entering the 182-pound match, Wakefield had trimmed the Pinecrest lead on the scoreboard to 25-21. Hyder jogged to the mat for the Patriots with a tunnel-like focus in his match.
“I just knew that when it got to me that I just had to pin. I had to score extra bonus points for the team,” Hyder said.
In the third period, Hyder did just that by grabbing control of his opponent to secure a pin. His heavyweight teammates followed suit to put the match out of reach as Yesaya Moler, Will Brock and Chase Godwin came out on top of their bouts at 195 pounds, 220 pounds and 285 pounds, respectively. With one bout left at 106 pounds, Pinecrest had taken a 46-21 lead after six-point victories by fall from Moler and Godwin, while Brock claimed a hard-fought 4-1 decision.
“Chase took care of business on a relatively young guy. Will wrestled an incredibly tough guy, a highly-ranked guy and was patient today,” Curtin said. “It was nice to see Yesaya at 195 and he’s starting to feel a little something. I’ll be honest with you, if Robert gets you in a headlock, I haven’t seen anybody get out of it all year.”
The third-round appearance from the Patriots is the furthest anyone on the current roster has ever been in the dual team tournament, but they don’t want the run to end on Wednesday at home.
“We all are very competitive and we’ve been wanting to make it far ever since our freshman year,” senior Matt Rowland said. “This is our last chance to make a good run, so it’s really important to all of us. We have some guys on the football team, and they took a tough loss in the first round of the state playoffs so they are really motivated to go out and have a better run in the state duals.”
Rowland claimed a pair of wins at 120 pounds by first-period fall and was recognized for surpassing the school’s career win record recently. Also claiming two pins in the two matches was Elijah Ybarra at 145 pounds, Jayden Dobeck at 160 pounds and Godwin in the heavyweight class.
Other wrestlers claiming two wins on the mat were Noah Malave at 113 pounds and Riley Merchant at 132 pounds.
The wrestlers that claimed a pair of wins are battle-tested with state tournament appearances or other big tournament wins under their belt. Over the next few days, they will be asked to continue to do more of the same in the weight room for both the dual team and the individual state tournaments.
“Part of this program is about leadership and accountability. I’ve said that from the day I walked in here,” Curtin said. “I need these guys to just continue to do what they do and lead by example. We’ve got to get back into the room tomorrow and clean up some mistakes. This is one of the hardest roads to a state championship. The 4A is just really tough this year.”
Hyder’s role of a vocal leader also means making sure his teammates' focus doesn’t get too far ahead.
“I’ve got to make sure that everyone stays focused and stays on task,” he said. “You’ve just got to be where your feet are. You don’t want to look too far ahead. You don’t want to be looking too far back in the past.”
Vikings Advance Via Two Blowouts
The Union Pines wrestling team did not lose focus at home in the first two rounds of the 3A state dual tournament, and it leaned on prior experience for a pair of wins in convincing fashion over Western Harnett, 74-6, and then over Westover, 64-18, at home Monday.
The Vikings (32-5) advance to take on Currituck in the third round at home Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. The winner takes on the winner of Croatan and Orange in the regional final to follow.
Led by several wrestlers in the middleweights that claimed a pair of wins on the mat in the matches, the Vikings punched their ticket to the third round. Leading that group was Houston Leeah at 152 pounds with two wins by fall, Joseph Vrabcak at 138 pounds won by fall and major decision, Dustin Maness won by major decision and fall at 160 pounds, Brock Sullivan at 170 pounds with two wins by fall and Nicholas Mascolino at 182 pounds with a major decision win and a pinfall victory.
Johann Diaz, Kellen DeVries, J.T. Earle, Gaige Lloyd and Colton Collins each claimed a win by fall.
Mustangs Fall in First Round
North Moore (11-12) was wrestling in the dual team state championship for the first time in school history. The Mustangs fell victim to Albemarle in the first round, 54-24, in Thomasville Monday night.
The Mustangs claimed four wins by fall in the match coming from Justin Welch at 120 pounds, Alistair Fenberg at 152 pounds, Ranger Dunlap at 195 pounds and Nathan Rogers at 220 pounds.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.