Facing a halftime deficit, the Pinecrest boys soccer team knew what needed to be corrected to keep from suffering an upset loss at home against Scotland.
And it wasn’t long after talking it out at halftime before the Patriots saw the corrections materialize on the field Monday evening.
“The team just came out slow. We weren’t really playing our style. We were just adapting to what they were giving us,” Pinecrest senior Hayden Walker said. “When the second half came around, we got some energy and the team started to come together for us. We started knocking the ball around.”
By connecting better in the attacking third of the field, the Patriots scored two goals six minutes apart early in the second half, leading to a 3-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
Pinecrest (3-4-1, 2-0-1 Sandhills) scored in the 42nd minute when Walker received a pass on the right wing outside of the 18-meter box, and beat Scotland’s (3-5, 0-4 Sandhills) goalkeeper with a shot on the far side of the goal.
“I’m a right-footed player, but it came on the left, I cut in and had a shot. It hit the sweet spot and found the back of the net,” Walker said.
Walker, one of eight seniors on a relatively young Pinecrest squad, said the Patriots needed to pass the ball better in the second half after falling behind 1-0 in the first half. And part of that job fell on his shoulders.
“I just had to play for the team more, get some passes in, some crosses and really get something going for the team,” he said.
With 32 minutes left in the match, Walker scored after weaving through the defense off a throw-in pass.
A third goal for Pinecrest came with 22 minutes left in the match when a cross from the corner into the box ricocheted off a Scotland defender and into the short corner of the goal untouched.
An own goal was how the Scots got on the board in the first half. Outside of that blunder, Walker said the Patriots stayed true to their defensive mindset.
“It’s really just been drilled into us that we’ve got to sit back and defend,” Walker said. “Their goal was just a little lucky with an own goal, but other than that, I felt like we were really solid defensively. They didn’t have many touches in our half at all.”
With a new cast of players developing into major playing roles this season, this year’s senior class for Pinecrest has more responsibility on them than in the past.
“As one of the few seniors, I feel like I’ve got to step up and lead the team around. I feel like today was a good showing, but it’s got to get better,” Walker said. “Everybody has got to raise their level. I think I’ve got to get out and communicate more with the team and raise everybody’s level.”
The three goals in the match nearly matched the Patriots’ goal scoring total from the first seven matches of the season of four goals. An upgrade of the offense is one level Walker and the Patriots look to increase.
“We just need to score some goals,” Walker said. “Knock the ball around and play simple.”
Pinecrest plays at Hoke County Wednesday.
Vikings Hold Off Hoke in OT
The Union Pines boys soccer team defeated Hoke County, 2-1, in overtime for a Sandhills Athletic Conference win at home Monday.
David Perez scored the first goal in regulation off an assist from Will Brokhoff. Canon Jahn scored the winning goal in overtime from an assist from Perez to secure the win.