There wasn’t much that junior Jaylin Morgan didn’t do Friday night for the Pinecrest football team in what turned out to be a historic night for the Patriots.
From starting the game at linebacker, and making brief appearances on offense in the first half, Morgan tossed a touchdown pass on top of the other duties for a running back. By halftime, changes for Pinecrest moved Morgan to the team’s primary ball carrier. When a touchdown was needed midway through the fourth quarter in the Sandhills Athletic Conference opener at home against Richmond, everyone knew No. 4 for Pinecrest was going to get the ball, even the opponents, but the Raiders’ ability to stop him was the problem.
In a fitting ending, Morgan was the one the ball was snapped to with less than a second on the clock to close out a 30-27 win for Pinecrest, the program’s first over the perennial conference juggernauts since 2013.
“A little bit of stuff happened and we had to adapt really quickly. My teammates said they got my back, and I got their back so we could get this done,” Morgan said. “(The win) It’s just a step though. It really means nothing because we haven’t done anything until we win the conference.
“Beating Richmond is something new around here. This could start something new right here.”
Emotions poured from the Pinecrest (3-2, 1-0 Sandhills) sidelines after the win. Players climbed the fencing in front of the bleachers to celebrate with their classmates.
Senior receiver Hunter Neifert had to gather himself, still breathing heavy after the team’s huddle broke down. The win over Richmond was not only elusive to the Patriot program the last two seasons, but also came with a chance for the Patriots to test their mettle when adversity hit.
“I feel like a Patriot. No Patriot has felt this in nine years. The last time we beat Richmond was Nov. 1, 2013. We were like 8 or 9 years old the last time we beat them,” Neifert said.
Just before halftime, an unsportsmanlike penalty called on Pinecrest quarterback Mason Konen led to his ejection. With a 16-7 lead at halftime, the offense went under the direction of JV quarterback Cody Hanson.
“We were obviously down a few key players to start with, and we were down a few more key players throughout the game,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said. “Our kids, it doesn’t matter. I told them at halftime that it don’t matter who’s in there, they’re going to go in there and do their job and we’re going to win the football game. Our kids prepared hard.”
Injuries and other changes moved Morgan to the offense solely for the second half, but the defense held its test.
Richmond (2-4, 1-1 Sandhills) scored early in the third quarter when Frazion Steele scooped up a fumble from Pinecrest running back Zymaire Spencer near midfield and returned it for a score. The Pinecrest lead, which it retained the entire game, was down to 16-14.
Morgan and the Patriots worked quickly on a short field to push the lead back out when the junior turned the corner and finished off a 30-yard run for a score.
The Raiders had their answer on the next drive with senior running back Taye Spencer scoring his second touchdown of the game on a 28-yard score, making it 23-20 Pinecrest going into the fourth quarter.
The Pinecrest defense got a stop on the Raiders’ first offensive series of the fourth, setting up Morgan milking the clock with six straight run plays, the last few came on direct snaps to the running back from the center. The final rushing attempt, from six yards out, crossed the goal line with 4:46 left in the game and put Pinecrest back up 30-20.
“The team trusted me, and I trust my team,” Morgan said. “They put the ball in my hands and I’ve got to convert because if they put all their trust in me, what am I going to do if I don’t convert?”
Richmond didn’t go quietly as Emoni McBride threw a touchdown pass to Raymond Knotts for a 19-yard score with a little less than two minutes to go, and a Pinecrest recovery of the following kickoff and the offense controlling the clock led to the victory.
Leadership on the offense from Neifert, Morgan and the offensive line quickly acclimated Hanson in his first moment under the Friday night lights, in a spot where many would’ve been crushed by the pressure.
“At halftime, I went up to everybody and made sure that we had his back. I told him that we can do it with him,” Neifert said. “We knew he could get it done.”
Hanson finished with three completions to Neifert for 34 yards.
“They’re great kids and great leaders, but they knew we would be fine. Cody’s a heck of a player,” Eddins said. “Patriot fans are going to find out a lot about him in the next few weeks. He’s got the right mentality to play quarterback, nothing phases him.”
Neifert was the top target for both quarterbacks in the game with seven receptions for 203 yards, and a 77-yard touchdown on a tunnel screen pass from Konen in the second quarter on the first play after Richmond got on the board with a Spencer rushing score. Neifert’s score made it 16-7.
Morgan’s night finished with 154 yards rushing on 22 carries and a passing touchdown midway through the first quarter to Ilyas Kalila on a trick play from five yards out. He also collected a pair of tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.
“We had to have him there with some situations that we had going on. He ran tough, he ran hard. He hadn’t had a lot of reps in there, but he’s been working at it all year long,” Eddins said.
Pinecrest’s defense was up to the test from a Richmond team Friday that came in with momentum off a pair of wins in back-to-back weeks. Despite a few third-down miscues that led to scores in the third quarter, a fourth-down touchdown pass for the Raiders’ final score, the Patriots’ defense made up for the mistakes of the offense that included four turnovers.
“We prepared through all levels. Everyone is ready, all the backups are ready. The coaches emphasize that. The offense went through their adversity, we had to go through our and we had to ball out. That was it,” senior linebacker Emilio Najm said. “We were making sure that everyone was staying locked in. We knew that we needed to get a stops.”
Saturday morning brings a new week for the Patriots, one where the program looks to replicate the result from the past week, going 1-0. Next up, Southern Lee on the road as the Patriots keep their tunnel-vision focus.
“I hope they look at it as just one,” Eddins said. “One step at a time.”
The loss ends Richmond’s first conference loss in 24 conference game, dating back to November 2017.
Mustangs Move to 5-0 After Conference Opening Win
For the second year in a row, the North Moore football team is off to an undefeated start five games into the season with a 35-22 win over Bartlett Yancey on the road Friday night to open Mid-Carolina Conference play.
North Moore (5-0, 1-0 Mid-Carolina) rushed for 340 yards and held Bartlett Yancey (4-2, 1-1) to its fewest passing yards in a game all season, 210 yards.
“The good thing tonight for us was we were able to be successful on offense for the first 3 1/2 quarters,” North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. “That put the pressure on them to keep up with us and forced them to do things on offense.”
Nathan Rogers and Kolby Ritchie each scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground, with Ritchie rushing for a game-high 135 yards. Rogers had 81 yards on the ground. Jakarey Gillis scored one touchdown and rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries.
“Tonight at times it felt like we couldn’t be stopped on offense. Later in the game they started to load the box and sold out on the run and we have some things we need to clean up,” Carrouth said. “I feel like we are right on the cusp of a 50-point night.”
After Bartlett Yancey scored before halftime to make it a 21-14 ballgame, Ritchie’s two scores in the third quarter provided the separation for the win.
Nate Dyer and Parker King each had an interception for the Mustangs, and Dyer also had a fumble recovery.
North Moore plays at Jordan-Matthews next week.
