After losses to end the last two seasons at the hands of Fuquay-Varina, the Pinecrest baseball team played like a team on a mission Tuesday night at home.
Slightly green with envy seeing the black and orange jerseys for the Bengals that had closed out the last two baseball seasons, the Pinecrest seniors wanted to defend their home turf and get one step closer to the ultimate goal of a state championship against the defending state champions.
“The first practice we had, that was the first thing we said, ‘We’re here and we want that state championship. Don’t ever forget about Fuquay. Don’t ever forget about walking off that field,’” senior shortstop Cam Bunker said. “To come out here and beat a team that’s beat us the last two years just shows that we’ve really been working. We really want it more.”
In the first game of the 4A East regional final series, Pinecrest’s bats were patient, its pitching was potent and the Patriots came away with a 6-0 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.
A win from Pinecrest in either of the next two games sends the Patriots to the state championship series for the first time since 1979.
“It felt really good, obviously, but the job’s not finished. We’ve got to get it done on Thursday. We took it a little personal, so we really wanted to get back out here and get it done against them,” senior center fielder Nick DiCarlo said.
An offensive explosion in the bottom of the fourth blew open the game, with five runs scoring, including four with two outs. DiCarlo had a bases-clearing double with the bases loaded ripped to left center field to make it a 5-0 game.
“I’ve stood behind him many a day when he’s been hitting balls through the middle and just saying, ‘He’s going to be big for us one day.’ I’m not talking about the first round of the playoffs, I just had this vision. He’s a winner,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said of DiCarlo.
On the next pitch, Bunker drove home DiCarlo on a double, after Fuquay-Varina brought in Chase Saulisbury in relief.
“Me and Nick talk before every game about being tablesetters and getting the team going. It’s only fair that after he did that I had to match him at least,” Bunker said.
Jackson Kuhn had the first RBI in the inning when the Pinecrest bats jumped on Fuquay-Varina starter Connor Paullin.
“I loved when our guys smelled a little blood in the water they attacked,” Hewitt said. “We were patient. That’s what got us to where we are today, being patient at the plate, taking what they give us and not jumping at the breaking ball. Once we can start getting runners on, we can move them, we’ve got some speed where we can steal. That bottom half has just been great for us.”
Junior Colby Wallace got the start for Pinecrest on the mound, and pitched 6 ⅓ innings of scoreless baseball. He finished with 11 strikeouts and allowed four hits.
“He battles. He’s a guy that whether it's basketball season, baseball season, he’s a guy that’s going to go out there and give you everything he’s got. You love to be able to hand the ball to Colby Wallace,” Hewitt said.
When a few Bengal runners were scattered on the base paths in the game, Wallace was able to lock in and get the tough outs when needed, most of the third outs came via his strikeouts.
Wallace shared the Pinecrest lead at the plate with two hits, the same amount of hits that DiCarlo had.
One run scored in the bottom of the third to give Pinecrest the initial lead. A chopping ground ball up the middle off the bat of J.D. Scarbrough led to an error on Fuquay-Varina second baseman Bobby Osburn. Pinecrest senior Ethan Masson scored on the play. Masson reached on a single, the first Pinecrest hit of the game as the No. 9 batter rounded out the first time through the lineup.
“After one time through the order, I thought that we all thought we were going to get it done,” DiCarlo said. “We just had to get out there and have a good approach. We really focused on everybody passing the bat and getting 90 feet.”
The teams face off again Thursday at Fuquay-Varina at 7 p.m.
With the first game over, the focus shifted quickly after the win in the opener to the new task at hand.
“We’re going to enjoy this win tonight. We’re going to go in the locker room and enjoy ourselves,” DiCarlo said. “We want to go to Fuquay and want to end it at Fuquay. We don’t want to play here on Saturday.”
If the Bengals retaliate with a win Thursday, a winner-take-all third game is scheduled for Pinecrest Saturday at 1 p.m.
