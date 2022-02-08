With three games in four days to close out the regular season this week, conserving energy is key for the Pinecrest basketball teams to keep their spots high in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
All 13 players on the Pinecrest boys basketball roster scored in the 79-44 win on the road at Southern Lee Monday.
“We’ve got another long week ahead of us. Last week was long as well with three games during the week,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “It’s the last week of the regular season. We need to win with all wins so that puts us in a good spot to be tied for first in the conference.”
A big lead was built up early by the Patriots (16-4, 9-1 Sandhills), with a 21-8 lead after the first quarter built up to a 41-18 halftime lead.
As the margin grew in the third quarter, the Patriots went to the bench to help keep the starters’ legs fresh.
Shaun Thomas scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter and Aidan Lyons netted five of his seven points in the final stanza.
“Those guys work hard in practice each and every day,” Parrish said. “They get the same treatment as the ones that do play a lot. They know what’s expected of them when they get their turn and they’re hungry for their turn so they can show that they need more minutes by going out and proving it.”
The Patriots were led in scoring by J.D. Scarbrough with 11 points coming off a trio of 3-pointers, and 10 points coming from Jullien Cole. J.J. Goins scored eight points.
Southern Lee’s Jaequan Williams scored nine points.
In the girls game, Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole earned his 100th coaching victory in a 55-13 win at Southern Lee.
The Patriots (14-5, 8-2 Sandhills) limited the Cavaliers to one point in the first quarter, and kept the home team from making a basket for the first 9:20 of the contest. When the first field goal was made for Southern Lee (3-13, 1-9 Sandhills), the Patriots had built up a 26-3 lead.
Senior Aniyah Jackson scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the first half of the win. Sarah Holder, Sarah Guilder and Emmie Modlin each scored six points for the Patriots.
Pinecrest plays at Hoke County Tuesday night and will close out the regular season against Union Pines at home Thursday.
