The three individual awards from the Sandhills Athletic Conference were awarded to representatives from Pinecrest after the Patriots claimed the conference’s regular-season title.
The list, which was announced Monday, listed sophomore Colby Wallace as the conference’s pitcher of the year, senior R.J. Sales was named player of the year and coach Jeff Hewitt was named coach of the year.
The Patriots finished the season with a 14-2 record, including an 11-1 mark in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The Patriots’ season ended in the second round of the state playoffs against Fuquay-Varina.
Sales, who is bound for UNC Wilmington next season, was a solid table-setter for the Pinecrest order batting in the lead-off spot, as well as pitching the most innings of anyone on the team.
Sharing the team lead in hits this season, Sales hit .400 for the Patriots with five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs. On the mound, he sported a 2.06 ERA with a team-high 69 strikeouts in 37 ⅓ innings.
Pitching 34 ⅓ innings this season, Wallace’s first full season with Pinecrest included him carrying a 1.41 ERA with 56 strikeouts.
At the plate, the ECU commit also did damage to opposing teams with a .408 batting average and a team-best 17 RBIs. Wallace had 13 hits go for extra bases, including five home runs. Two of the homers came in the first-round playoff win over Wake Forest.
Also selected all-conference were juniors Cam Bunker and Jackson Kuhn. Sophomore J.D. Scarborough.
Bunker had a .408 batting average and second to Wallace in RBIs with 16 and he also hit three home runs. He also claimed 10 strikeouts across four innings on the mound this season.
A stonewall behind the plate, Kuhn hit .340 this season with 11 RBIs.
Scarborough hit in the No. 9 hole for the Patriots and led the team in batting average, while also being one of the best in on-base percentage. Hitting .417 this season, Scarborough had 13 RBIs and scored 12 runs, with four of his hits going for extra bases.
Junior Ryder Douglas was an at-large selection to the all-conference team. This season he hit .310 with seven RBIs and accounted for six runs scored. Douglass also had a 1.90 ERA in 11 innings pitched this season, with 16 strikeouts.
