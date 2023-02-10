With a season that was interrupted due to the widespread blackout across Moore County, and a young team learning to compete together, the Pinecrest girls bowling team came together by the end of the season to finish the season strong this week at the Sandhills Bowling Center.
“I like the way that they came together. The team peaked right here at the end, because we had some difficulties during the earlier part of the season,” Pinecrest bowling coach Darla Watson said. “They started off a little low, with not very much confidence, but I watched their confidence grow.”
After finishing the regular season in second place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings, the Patriots rallied during the girls portion of the conference championship on Tuesday to claim the team title over Richmond.
Leading the Patriots through the team competition and also claiming individual conference title this week was Catherine Vierwinden.
“Catherine is a great bowler, and I really like her because she has a lot of discipline and she’s really focused when she’s bowling,” Watson said.
Vierwinden was the conference runner-up last year in bowling, and went on to win the state title.
On the boys side, freshman Ryan Palladino won the conference individual title, but not without some adversity late in the championship round.
Battling neck and neck with Richmond’s William Wade through nine frames, Wade knocked down nine pins with his first roll, Palladino followed by opening his first bowl of the 10th frame, sending it directly into the gutter.
“When I released the ball, there was oil on the thumb hole, so it came out too early and slipped off,” Palladino said. “I refocus and clear my mind to prepare to throw it again.”
Wade bowled the next two, picking up a spare and then knocking over a strike to post a 204. With the Sandhills Bowling Center as silent as the 72nd hole of a golf tournament at nearby Pinehurst, Palladino picked up a spare by knocking over the 10 pins left after his gutter ball, and trailed Wade by 10 pins with one bowl left. Calming his nerves after a fist pump celebrated his spare to extend his round, Palladino erupted when his ball cleared off the pins for a strike to tie the match at 204-apiece.
“The last shot to tie the game was real intense. That was really cool,” Palladino said.
Having bowled for eight years, the last three learning how to “hook the ball” on the lanes, Palladino emerged on the high school scene this year looking to turn heads.
“Ryan is consistent. Even when we practice, he would have some of the top scores. He’s a really good bowler, and he’s very confident. I saw that he can really handle the pressure also,” Watson said. “We are looking forward to him for the next three years. He’s got a lot to offer.”
The ninth and 10th frames were used to break the tie, and a pair of Palladino strikes secured the title over Wade.
“It took a lot of practice. I’ve been coming here a lot, working on my release and practicing spares,” Palladino said. “I hope that it will give me confidence. It will make me want to do better since I’ve already won it once, and it will make me want to win more.”
The top 10 finishers from the individual portion advanced on to bowl at the state championship this coming Friday at the Sandhills Bowling Center. Local representatives who advanced to states were Edmond Auman from Pinecrest, and Seth Swain from Union Pines, who finished fourth in the individual championship, along with Palladino.
“I hope their confidence is high. They have to come in ready and willing to play, and know that nothing is going to be given to them,” Watson said.
The Patriots finished first in the regular season as a team, and earned a first-round bye into the semifinals. Bowling the best two out of three games, the Patriots swept Southern Lee, using six straight strikes late in the second game. Southern Lee beat Union Pines in the first round in three games.
Facing Scotland in the finals, Pinecrest claimed a 151-129 win in the first game. Over the last two games, open frames came back to hurt the Patriots, with Scotland winning the second game, 201-133, and three open frames cost Pinecrest in the 195-186 loss in the final game.