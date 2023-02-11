There are runs that a team can go on to end momentum, and then there are runs like the Pinecrest boys basketball team had over the span of nearly seven minutes in the second half of the rivalry matchup at Union Pines Friday night that put a wide enough margin on the scoreboard to silence the home crowd.
The Patriots’ 63-49 Sandhills Athletic Conference win that closed the regular season out for both squads was secured as a response for the visitors with a lengthy run after being caught in a whirlwind to start the second half.
“There was a lot of adrenaline rushing. It was just fun,” Pinecrest junior Javion Saunders said. “Me and my teammates, we were clicking on all cylinders.”
Union Pines (9-13, 2-10 Sandhills trailed by eight points at the intermission to Pinecrest (14-9, 8-4 Sandhills), and scored the first 11 points of the half thanks to a scoring outburst from Trent Hilburn, Jaylen Kyle and Damari Patterson. Down 35-32 midway through the third period, Pinecrest called a timeout and subbed in its second unit, the starters weren’t playing up to Kellen Parrish’s expectation, and the bench answered the call.
“We brought better energy. The first group, usually they have better energy, but tonight they didn’t have it,” Parrish said. “The second group brought the energy, and they played great together. They played great defense and they got us easy baskets.”
The run from Pinecrest that followed totaled to be a 24-3 run that stretched into the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, with Pinecrest’s bench, led by Saunders picking up a majority of the offensive load. Saunders scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half for the Patriots, using his driving ability to score at the rim, or spot up for mid-range jumpers.
“We just knew we had to pick everybody else up, and I think we brought the intensity,” Saunders said. “Everybody on the team is trying to prove themselves still. When the first group is not doing too well, we have to pick them up and vice versa.”
While the second string for Pinecrest provided key buckets during the run, the lone starter left on the floor, sophomore Elijah Melton, provided the initial spark with two buckets, including a putback slam, one of four in the game.
“It felt good today,” Melton said. “When you play against a rival team, there’s just a little bit more spark. You’ve just got to go out there and show them what’s up.
“Whenever my teammates go up for a layup, or miss a layup, I see where the ball is and go up and get it. Wherever it is, it’s mine.”
Melton finished with 18 points to lead all scorers. After a quiet stretch of games in recent weeks, the sophomore big man has found ways to impact the game with athleticism in recent weeks, including several high-flying finishes in the win over the Vikings.
“He needs touches, and we haven’t done a good enough job of feeding it to him and making sure he gets his touches. He’s like anybody, everybody likes to eat and he needs to make sure he’s getting fed,” Parrish said. “Rebounding is where he excels. He goes up with two hands and he’s a big body. He just turned 16 years old, so he’s still growing and he’s learning how to play aggressively and use that body.”
On the flip side of that run that decided the game, Union Pines saw Pinecrest string together scores on the other end, while its offense cooled off from a fast and furious start.
“They kind of did it all night, even if it wasn’t just on that run. We let them get second and third chances. We just couldn’t get the first rebound, and that’s really what killed us,” Marks said. “During that time, we got the rebound and scored, and we came down and we just couldn't buy a basket on the other end.”
During the second quarter where the lead changed hands three times and there were three ties in the first six-plus minutes, the teams combined for 22 points in that quick span, trading out baskets for much of the quarter. Then Pinecrest closed on a 13-4 run, including a Melton putback to take a 32-24 lead into the locker room.
Patterson scored nine points in the first half, highlighting the Vikings strong start as the stocky senior attacked the Pinecrest defense thanks to floor spacing from his teammates on isolated drives.
“When this team is playing our game, it’s very hard to beat us,” Marks said. “Then we let other teams go on runs, and we kind of start panicking a little bit,” Marks said. “We did a good job of getting to the rim, driving and kicking.”
Patterson finished with 15 points, and the other Viking to finish in double-figures was sophomore Jaylen Kyle with 13 points. After a slow start to his first varsity season offensively, Kyle has turned a corner in the new year, providing a valuable lift in the second half of the season.
“He’s a kid that is finally figuring out his role. Obviously we know he can shoot the ball and we tell him not to be scared to shoot it, but it’s a big jump from JV to playing big minutes on varsity,” Marks said. “It just took him a minute to adjust. We’re hoping to see him grow like he has, and hopefully some of those other sophomores will follow him,”
Both teams now prepare for the start of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament next week, and the shakedown of the brackets has the two rivals facing off again in the first round. The brackets will be announced Saturday.
Pinecrest finished in the three-seed in the tournament, having the same conference record as second-seeded Scotland, but the Patriots lost both meetings last week to the Scots.
“We’re not letting it bring us down. We’re going to see them again,” Saunders said of the two losses to Scotland.
