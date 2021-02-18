Pinecrest vs Richmond soccer 04.jpg

Pinecrest's Matthew Mueller (22) vies for possession of the ball against Richmond in a match earlier this season.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Pinecrest boys soccer team earned its sixth shutout victory of the season with a 6-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference win over Hoke County at home on Wednesday.

The Patriots (7-0) finish off the first rotation of games against the conference with a goal differential of 53-1.

Against the Bucks, Gerald Ofosu and Nick Vences each had two goals. Vences also had two assists. Johnny Grgurevic had a goal and an assist as well. Gray Smith found the back of the net off a pass from Max Hildebrand.

Landon McMinimy had an assists as well.

The Patriots are scheduled to play Seventy-First at home on Thursday.

Hawks Come From Behind to Defeat Vikings

After holding a one-goal advantage midway through the second half, the Union Pines boys soccer team dropped its first decision of the season in a 2-1 home Tri-County Conference match on Wednesday.

A goal off a penalty kick from Curt Verchick put the Vikings (3-1-1, 2-1 TCC) up 1-0 after goalkeepers Sean Blatz and Griffin Booker held Triton scoreless in the first half.

The Hawks knotted the match with a goal off a penalty kick from Merced Mendez. With 15 minutes to go in the match, a second goal from Mendez put Triton up for good.

Union Pines hosts Southern Lee on Tuesday.

