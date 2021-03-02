Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, the Pinecrest boys soccer team has continued to keep a locked in focus on the task at hand.
That mentality goes from the starters to the more than capable reserves who have held the rest of the Sandhills Athletic Conference in check this season. Monday was just another chance the Patriots were able to work in both units with a lopsided score early as Pinecrest claimed a 9-1 win over Lumberton.
“It’s just like our coach says, he thinks we have the best two teams, whether it's our subs in the field or us in the field,” Pinecrest senior Cade McLaughlin said. “He thinks we have the best two teams in our conference. We’re all pretty versatile.”
While the starters made the most of their time on the field against the Pirates, the Patriots (9-0) bench came through in the later stages of the first and second half.
Junior Ben Velevis scored two goals over the final 14 minutes of the match as his first made it a 7-0 Pinecrest lead and he scored his second goal with less than two minutes to go.
Pinecrest jumped ahead 3-0 early in the match after two goals from Gerald Ofosu, who leads the conference in goals scored this season, and the third coming from McLaughlin off one of Ethan Howery’s two assists.
Pinecrest has scored 70 goals through nine conference games this season. Without a nonconference slate, the Patriots are taking care of what they can control ahead of the state playoffs.
“We are just trying to get numbers on the board right now, coming into the states,” McLaughlin said. “The goal is just to get as many in the goal as we can.”
Seniors Nick Vences and Johnny Grgurevic each scored a goal. In the second half, Cole Bluhm and Isaac Leal scored as the Patriots posted five goals after halftime. Bluhm had two assists in the second half.
Lumberton’s Angel Robles scored the lone goal for the Pirates on a shot that flew over Pinecrest’s goalkeeper with four minutes to go in the game. The goal was the second allowed by Pinecrest this season, with the other coming against Jack Britt in early February.
The zero on the scoreboard after 80 minutes is something that Pinecrest takes pride in to complete the all-around effort, that includes not just the defense.
“That means we play good soccer,” McLaughlin said. “As long as we are passing the ball, moving the ball, playing hard and not letting in stupid goals, we are happy.”
Pinecrest plays at Scotland on Wednesday and then hosts Seventy-First on Thursday.
Southern Lee Holds Off Union Pines
The Southern Lee boys basketball team claimed a 5-1 win on Thursday over the Union Pines boys soccer team.
Union Pines’ (4-2-1) scored its lone goal in the first half by Curt Verchick off a corner kick.
The Cavaliers led 3-1 at halftime and tacked on two goals in the second half.
The Vikings go to Lee County on Tuesday.