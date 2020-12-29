Having to play in a different setting with a long layoff due to Christmas, there were times in Tuesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball match where Pinecrest needed an energy lift to get going.
Through the play of several upperclassmen, the Patriots found the lift needed to defeat Lumberton at home in three sets to improve to 11-0. Set scores for the match were 25-6, 25-8 and 25-14.
The third set was when the Patriots needed energy the most, finding themselves in an early hole to the Pirates, and senior Lexi Allen helped energize Pinecrest for the win.
“I always give it my all,” Allen said. “There’s not a time I try less or more. I look better at times I guess because of the plays, but I always want to do what’s best for the team.”
Lumberton (6-5) took an 8-2 lead in the final set after a pair of kills from Keke Lawrence and a service ace from August Smith.
“The only time the lack of energy became something was in the third set,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “We told them to bring the energy early and those first two sets were probably the two best sets we played back to back.”
Pinecrest came storming back to tie the set at 12, then at 13 before riding the serve of Vivian Camplin to set up the third-set win.
During that rally to tie the match up, Allen made several plays either by kills, blocks or attack attempts, but it was one hustle play where she laid out and slipped her hand under the ball to keep it up that was a major shifting point in the match. In volleyball vernacular that’s called a “pancake,” and the result gave the Patriots the emotional push needed.
“The pancake play she made just got the whole team fired up,” Shepherd said. “We were making enough mistakes to be behind three or four points like we were. Then all of sudden we got the energy and the mistakes started going away and we started making big plays.”
Allen finished the match with seven kills and seven digs.
On top of the awkwardness of playing between two holidays that aren’t in a normal season, Pinecrest had to stay focused on the task at hand on Monday against Lumberton, while a conference-championship-deciding match at Scotland was less than 24 hours away.
“We really want to be something-and-0. We’re trying to plow over everybody in our way and we want to have that first seed in our conference,” Allen said. “If we would’ve lost tonight we would’ve been risking it. We want to beat everybody we go against. We’re all competitive and we all got that fire.”
Pinecrest plays at Scotland on Wednesday at 2 p.m., and a win would lock in the top seed from the conference in the playoffs for the Patriots.
Eight of the Patriots’ points in the first set came from aces with Sydney Karjala dropping three in a span of five points and Chloe Modlin added two back-to-back on the serve before.
“We do a lot of work with our serving and our serve receive,” Shepherd said. “The girls were feeling it and we spent most of practice yesterday serving except for the last half hour.”
Along with three service aces, Karjala had a team-high 15 assist. Modlin added a team-best eight kills with a trio of aces and a trio of blocks.
Shepherd said the second set was one of the best his team had played all season, and from the start Pinecrest came ready. A pair of service errors was the only points that Pinecrest gave to Lumberton in the second set.
Sophi Galford had four of her team-leading six service aces in the second set, with three coming in a row as the Patriots opened up an 8-0 advantage early. Galford finished with 23 digs.
Emmie Modlin had five kills.
