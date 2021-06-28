The Pinecrest boys 4x100 meter relay team set a school record and finished fifth in the process during the NCHSAA 4A state track and field championship meet Friday at N.C. A&T.
The relay team of Savion Roper, Xavier Dowd, Jack Frye and Nahjir Seagraves posted a time of 42.72 seconds to finish fifth, and less than a second behind the state champions from Reagan.
Seagraves also competed in the triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles at states. The sophomore took fourth in the triple jump, setting a new personal best, with a distance of 44 feet, 7 inches. In the hurdles, he took eighth with a time of 15.52 seconds.
Ethan Evans finished fifth in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet, 6 inches.
Arianna Russell finished seventh in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.69 seconds.
Shaun Thomas took 11th in the boys high jump and Xavier Dowd finished 14th
Vikings Compete at 3A State Meet
The Union Pines track and field team competed in 11 events at the NCHSAA 3A state meet at N.C. A&T on Saturday.
Senior Emily Bowbliss finished 11th in the 400 meters,
Freshman Annika Stark took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles, eighth in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the triple jump
The girls 4x800 meter relay team finished 14th
Junior Madison Bryant took seventh in the high jump and junior Laya Faulk finished 11th in the discus.
Junior Giovanni Rincon took eighth in the 400 meters
Senior Curt Verchick finished eighth in the 1,600 meters
Boys 4x400 meter relay team finished in 10th place and the 4x800 meter team took 15th.
