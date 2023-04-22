From the elementary school playground to the bright lights of the John W. Williams Athletic Complex field, the Pinecrest boys lacrosse team’s six seniors have been together through thick and thin, and that has been what has made the bond among the group strong.
“We all grew up playing together, have played in tournaments, won tournaments, had hard losses and good victories,” senior Eric Fruge said. “All of us are a family together.”
For the seniors, and the Patriots as a whole, Wednesday’s home conference match against Union Pines marked the final time the team would play in its home stadium, with construction of the track at the facility forcing the spring field sports teams to compete in other locations to close out the season. For one final true home game, it was the sendoff the seniors wanted with a 19-3 win over Union Pines.
“Some of them I’ve known since lower elementary school. I taught at West End Elementary, and got a lot of these kids starting playing,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “For the most part, they’ve been playing together for quite a while, five, six, seven, eight years depending on which kids you look at, which pairing. And they’re good kids.”
Every senior but one scored at least a goal in the game, and the lone Patriot who didn’t score was busy most of the game defending the goal on the other end. But that didn’t stop goalkeeper Dominic Bialer from switching sticks and trying his lunch on a few offensive possessions late.
“They’ve always been family to me. They’ve always been nice, and helped me through, even when I played a crappy game. They would pick me up and cheer me on,” Bialer said of the seniors.
Bialer and the defense surrendered two goals to the Vikings on their watch.
Ben Wolfe shined in his senior night contest, scoring a team best five times, including four straight in the second quarter.
“I grew up with every single one of these boys playing middle school lacrosse, and they’re my friends. I see them as part of my family,” Wolfe said. “We can call out each other without taking offense to it. We can see what works, and see what doesn’t work, and we can talk together at the end of the day and still be friends.”
Fruge and Deacon Medwick, two seniors who anchor the defense, caused turnovers and converted them into goals in the second and third periods. Fruge first in the second and then Medwick scored back-to-back goals for the Patriots in the third.
“These are my friends. It’s great to finish something great with them, my best friends,” Medwick said.
Marco Wellener’s final home match included a goal in the first and a goal in the fourth quarter.
“We all trust each other and respect each other. It’s just a tight-knit group and that’s what makes it special,” Wellener said.
Senior Trey Black added a goal in the third.
“We grew up together since the third, fourth grade. We had a tight group of boys growing up, and it’s just so much fun to have this senior year together with everyone,” Black said.
To go along with the senior scores, junior Gavin Laton added three goals, and junior Weston Thomson scored twice as well.
“They look out for each other, and they’re tight with the junior class too,” Brad Thomson said. “I’ve enjoyed coaching them, watching them grow up and just seeing the young men they’ve become. It’s been a pleasure.”
Pinecrest celebrated its experience in the win, and Union Pines, a second-year program, showed its youth in the match.
“They’ve got experience that we don’t have yet. Years of experience,” Union Pines coach Tim Ripley said. “You can’t match experience.”
The Vikings’ most veteran player, junior Aidyn Rombalski, scored twice in the loss for the Vikings, helping him eclipse the 100-point mark, making him the first Viking to do so.
“We’re miles ahead of where we were last year. I would love to get us in the top however many they take for the playoffs,” Ripley said. “It would just be a good testament for how hard they have been working.”
Pinecrest hosts Gray’s Creek Monday at the Pinehurst Harness Track infield, and Union Pines goes to Jack Britt Tuesday.