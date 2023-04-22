Pinecrest Vs Union Pines Men's Lacrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest senior Eric Fruge (19) fends off Union Pines’ Michael Strohacker (9) during a home conference game Wednesday.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

From the elementary school playground to the bright lights of the John W. Williams Athletic Complex field, the Pinecrest boys lacrosse team’s six seniors have been together through thick and thin, and that has been what has made the bond among the group strong.

“We all grew up playing together, have played in tournaments, won tournaments, had hard losses and good victories,” senior Eric Fruge said. “All of us are a family together.”

Pinecrest Vs Union Pines Men's Lacrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Union Pines' Aidyn Rombalski looks to pass against Pinecrest during the conference contest between the rivals Wednesday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days