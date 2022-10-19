IMG-1595.jpeg

Pinecrest's boys cross country team lifts the team championship trophy Tuesday in Laurinburg following the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

When Pinecrest seniors Lauren Wimberly and Zack Gilbertson stood ready on the starting line for the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship race at the James L. Morgan Complex in Laurinburg Tuesday, there wasn’t so much nerves for individual performance, but more for the team’s excellence.

“I was kinda just relaxed. I really wanted to dominate team-wise. I was just really trying to get the team hyped,” Gilbertson said.

IMG-1588.jpeg

Pinecrest's girls cross country team celebrates the team title at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships.
IMG-1583.jpeg

Pinecrest's John Buchholz and Union Pines' Nate Carter were named the girls and boys coaches of the year in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tuesday.
IMG-1567.jpeg

Pinecrest's Zack Gilbertson leads the pack during the Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country championship.
IMG_1574.jpeg

Pinecrest's Lauren Wimberly rounds the corner at the Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country championship Tuesday.
IMG-1578.jpeg

Union Pines' Emily Mila finishes fourth at the Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country championship Tuesday.

