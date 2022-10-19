When Pinecrest seniors Lauren Wimberly and Zack Gilbertson stood ready on the starting line for the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship race at the James L. Morgan Complex in Laurinburg Tuesday, there wasn’t so much nerves for individual performance, but more for the team’s excellence.
“I was kinda just relaxed. I really wanted to dominate team-wise. I was just really trying to get the team hyped,” Gilbertson said.
The moments before starting the race led Wimberly into calming the nerves of her teammates.
“I know they worked very hard and they were very nervous. Before the race, everybody came up to me and was like, ‘What should I do? Should I eat this? Should I drink this? Should I do these sprints?” Wimberly said. “I was like, ‘Yes. Yes. Yes. You’ve all got this.’”
Domination was achieved by the Patriots in both the boys and girls races. Both teams won the team championships, and Gilbertson and Wimberly claimed the individual titles. Both racers were the boys and girls conference runners of the year as well.
Union Pines was the top 3A school in the conference, coming in second to Pinecrest in both races.
Pinecrest girls cross country coach John Buchholz and Union Pines boys coach Nate Carter were named the coaches of the year.
Gilbertson finished his career never having been beaten by a runner from another conference school throughout the four years of running for the Patriots. And over the years, the gap between Gilbertson and opponents from other teams has widened over the years.
“I had just been feeling good all season,” Gilbertson said. “It’s just fast. All the terrain is really bouncy so you can get that full stride the whole time and keep pushing the pace.”
Gilbertson crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 42 seconds, a few seconds short of his personal best, but there were other things that were just as important to Gilbertson that was accomplished.
“I think everybody in the top seven PR’ed, except for me,” Gilbertson said. “We’re going to go into regionals hyped up and ready to race, and go all out.”
The Patriots had eight of the first nine runners to cross the finish line. Second place was secured by junior Connor Cuthrell, coming in a minute behind Gilbertson in a time of 16:42, followed by sophomore Jacob Dorsch in 16:44, junior Raymond Hoffman in 16:53 and senior Sean Smyth in a time of 17:07 rounding out the top five finishers.
Union Pines’ Brayden Muhly was the lone finisher in the top nine not from Pinecrest with a sixth-place finish in a time of 17:15. The Vikings’ other top finishers included junior Carter Broderson in a time of 17:58 for 11th place, freshman C.J. Wilkerson placed 17th in 19:51, freshman Harrison Hafer in 18th in 20:09 and junior Andrew Hill in 19th place in 20:14.
The top five finishers from Pinecrest were spread out by one minute, 24 seconds.
“Our second to fifth were all within 20 seconds of each other, which is really crazy,” Gilbertson said. “I look at practice and I’ll see Connor and Jacob just going at it in workouts. I know Isaac (Carter) and Sean Smyth and Jack (Kester) all go at it. The full varsity squad is going at it in practice together trying to beat each other.”
With regionals ahead, Gilbertson wants to see the team as a whole push to extend the season past that mark in the season.
“We want to qualify for states really bad, and if we make it to states we want to show them who we are, not just get last place. We want to go for top-10, or top-seven,” Gilbertson said. “After today having four guys under 17 minutes and almost our top five by six seconds, we want to go show them who’s boss.”
The girls side was very similar for the Patriots with six runners placing in the top eight for the race.
“The team is very close with each other. The team always stays together. We always do things together. I like the camaraderie that comes behind it,” Wimberly said. “We all take care of each other. We’re always on top of each other making sure we’re all together during the workouts and accountable.”
Wimberly’s time of 19 minutes, 33 seconds paced the field much like Gilbertson. With the graduation of Carmen Alder and younger sister Vanessa Alder transferring with the family’s move, Wimberly has carried on the tradition of leading the pack over the last two seasons for the Patriots.
“When the Alders left, that kind of put me up in the front. I just tried to make sure that everybody followed in good footsteps hopefully and I didn’t set a bad example,” Wimberly said. “I’m very proud of myself and very glad that I got to where I am, and definitely happy that this is how it ended. I’m glad it ended on a happy note.
“It was the best conference time so far this season.”
Rounding out the rest of the Patriots top finishers was sophomore Claire Collins in second place in a time of 20:24, sophomore Campbell Hough in third place in 20:36, freshman Lillian Ball in fifth place in 21:10 and sophomore Corinne McGuire in seventh place in 21:18.
Wimberly mentioned that the only pressures she has felt regularly this season are looming college decisions, and her coaches and family allow her the freedom to run without that added onto her plate. But another pressure comes in a few weeks with regionals and potentially states coming up.
“I’m nervous,” she said with a laugh. “I’m really hoping we can go to states as a team. If not, I hope I can go individually. I hope it ends up ending well for my senior year.”
Union Pines placed a pair of runners in the top 10, led by junior Emily Mila in fourth place in 20:59 and sophomore Alleigh Flewwellin in sixth in 21:11. Other top finishers included senior Laura Caviness in 13th place in 22:08, sophomore Selah Kellner in 15th in 22:28 and junior Abby Phillips in 17th place in 22:36.
The championships just add to the ever growing list the Pinecrest cross country team has accumulated over the years. As for the secret ingredient to what makes the championships possible, Gilbertson said it comes down to the relationships.
“It’s just family. Rarely do I see other teams, even college teams that I’ve visited, as tight as the guys here. I just know everything about them and everything that’s going on,” Gilbertson said. “We’re just family, brothers.”
