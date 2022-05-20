The batting lineups is something that can cause many coaches to lose sleep late at night pondering the perfect combination.
Some coaches elect to have their lineup figured out midway through the year and stick with it the rest of the way. The Pinecrest baseball batting order has been a fluid situation for much of the season, but now seems to have found an optimal blend.
“Myself and the coaches have fought this lineup through tirelessly. Who’s going to be our lead-off guy? Who’s that guy who is going to move him over?” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said. “(Cam Bunker, J.D. Scarbrough and Colby Wallace) every time they came up tonight, they were getting it done for us, whereas a couple games ago, it was the bottom half of the lineup. That’s what good teams do.”
Against Apex in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs at home Friday, the Pinecrest bats continued their torrid play as of late, scoring double digit runs for the third straight playoff game in an 11-6 win.
Now the Patriots head to the 4A East regional final best-of-three series against Fuquay-Varina next week. The days and times will be determined Monday, but Pinecrest being the higher seed ensures the first, and if necessary third game, will be at home. The defending state champion Bengals defeated Pinecrest last year in the second round of the state playoffs.
“We’ve got to remember about last year and what we did wrong and what we did right. We’ve got to do more rights than them really,” senior catcher Jackson Kuhn said. “We really want to beat them because they beat us pretty badly last year.”
No. 2 Pinecrest (23-5) scored at least one run in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. Each of those rallies had one common denominator: Kuhn driving in a run.
In the shuffle of the batting order this season, the Methodist University recruit has gone from the clean-up spot to most recently batting sixth in the lineup. With the bats ahead of him setting the table, he has delivered for an offense averaging more than nine runs per game in the nine-game win streak.
“Because I wasn’t hitting that good and then I got moved down, honestly, I kept doing my thing and it kept working out,” Kuhn said. “The main focus is to drive a run in. With these pitchers throwing a little slower, I’ve got to make sure to stay back and not get early. I had to focus on driving it to right center.”
Kuhn added: “A lot of people think that the first five are the best hitters, but really Nos. 6, 7, 8 and 9 they can do the job done too, and hit doubles and singles to get the No. 1 and No. 2 hitter back up and rolling through the lineup.”
This week, the heart of that Pinecrest batting order has played a big part in the offensive load.
No. 22 Apex (15-10) had a response to nearly every rally, but were unable to extend the innings with two runs scored in each of the top of the second and fourth inning.
“There was no quit in Apex. That was the scouting report against them is that you can be up nine and they would just keep coming back,” Hewitt said.
The Patriots used the most pitchers of any playoff game in the victory with junior Noah Arnett pitching 3 1/3 innings before senior Skylar Mathis came in to pitch, followed by senior Cove Mashburn and senior Cam Bunker to close out the game.
“We kept the pitchers after practice yesterday and said, ‘Look, we are going to use every one of you. We know we are going to use every one of you,’” Hewitt said. “If one of them gave us three outs, if one of them gave us 4 1/3 innings or one of them gave us two outs, they did it for our school today.”
The battalion of arms that Pinecrest threw in the game were aided with the fast start to the game with Pinecrest taking a 3-0 lead. An error at shortstop extended the first frame for the Patriots with Wallace driving home a run with a single and freshman J.C. Woolard used a sacrifice bunt for another run ahead of a Kuhn RBI single.
Apex answered with one run scoring on a balk from Arnett and a sacrifice fly plating another.
Wallace and Kuhn had groundouts to score a run, while errors and a wild pitch accounted for four runs crossing home in the bottom of the third.
The Cougars’ Matt Prince ended Arnett day with a two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning, making it a 7-4 Pinecrest lead.
Kuhn’s third RBI made it 9-4 after five innings. Earlier in the fifth, Wallace stole third on a double steal, and then hustled his way for two stolen bases on one pitch after the catcher’s throw to second and the ball couldn’t get back to the catcher in time.
The final RBI from Kuhn came on a bloop single to right field and made it an 11-5 lead heading to the final inning.
The run to the regional final is the first since the 1985 team, but will be the first time the program has ever played in that type of situation. All history aside, Pinecrest’s senior class looks at this chance to extend their season and career, but not play out of the style that has got the team this far.
“It’s a big one and you’ve got to want it, but you’ve still got to play it. We’ve just got to play baseball and do our thing,” Kuhn said.
