Sitting on the bench for an extended period late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter, Pinecrest sophomore Zanodiya McNair built up a hunger that only subbing into the court could resolve.
With a tie score going into the fourth quarter between the Pinecrest and Lee County girls basketball teams in Southern Pines Tuesday, McNair immediately made her impact felt, helping the Patriots to a 44-35 Sandhills Athletic Conference win.
“I felt real energized because I saw the game was close and that I needed to get into the game and step it up for my teammates and myself,” McNair said.
McNair checked in a few minutes into the final stanza and scored five straight points for the Patriots (10-5, 7-1 Sandhills) to push out to a six-point lead. After converting an old-fashioned three-point play with 4:27 left in the game, both sides were scoreless for more than two minutes until McNair scored another basket.
“She played most of the third quarter and she was tired so we wanted to give her a breather. We were able to sit her out in the fourth quarter until there was like 5 minutes left, and then we put her back in,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “That explosiveness kind of came back to her.”
McNair had a team-high 19 points, scoring four or more points each quarter in the win. Freshman Jasiah Gilchrist was scoreless for the first three quarters and scored four points in the fourth quarter where Pinecrest out-scored Lee County (12-5, 5-4 Sandhills) 13-4 in the final quarter.
“I think that first half we still came out flat. We challenged them again at halftime that we needed to play better defense,” Cole said. “We didn’t do a good job on defense in the first half. I think in the fourth quarter, they picked it up as far as playing defense.”
The game came a day after Pinecrest failed to close out Scotland, losing in overtime after going the final six-plus minutes of regulation without scoring.
To help the offense out coming down the stretch against Lee County, the Patriots looked for a change of pace.
“We realized how we needed to play when we slow the ball down. When it’s a close game and we saw we had to slow the ball down, and we didn’t do that last night,” McNair said.
Jakaya Scott scored eight points, and Anyiah McGregor had seven points for Pinecrest in the win. Kelyce McSwain scored 10 points to lead Lee County.
Pinecrest and Scotland meet again in Laurinburg Friday. Pinecrest can force a tie atop of the conference standings with a win as the season comes down to its final week.
“We just know we’re going to play better Friday than we did the other day,” McNair said. “I’ve got to do better on defense, and stop quitting when I miss layups and shots. I need to get back on defense and help my teammates.”
“We’ve just got to come out and be ready to play. Last night we kind of gave it away and we didn’t finish,” Cole said. “We’re looking to go to Scotland and play a complete game, and this time we’re looking to finish.”
Pinecrest Stays on Peddle in Rout
Up by double digits entering the second quarter, the Pinecrest boys basketball team looked to avoid any deja vu from the night before when it hosted Lee County Tuesday in a Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup.
“We knew we had been there in the first quarter before like last night, but we just knew we had to keep it up for four quarters,” Pinecrest senior Will Stites said.
Pinecrest’s lead was larger against the Yellow Jackets than in their matchup Monday, but unlike the previous matchup, the Patriots kept the intensity on both sides of the ball to continually grow the lead for a 79-36 win.
“We didn’t turn off the switch tonight. Last night I think we turned off the switch thinking it was going to be over, but tonight we kept our foot on the gas,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said.
Pinecrest led 32-10 after the first quarter and then extended the lead out to 52-27 by halftime. Against Scotland on Monday, Pinecrest’s lead after one period was erased by halftime.
“We took our loss last night and we all had to reset our mind and get focused on what we had to do. We got back to doing the basics right, playing good defense, sharing the basketball and rebounding,” Parrish said. “We made a lot of good shots tonight.”
Stites led the Patriots (12-8, 6-3 Sandhills) in scoring against Lee County with 15 points on five made 3-pointers. Colby Wallace had nine points, and London Ravenell and Zymire Spencer each added eight points. Javion Saunder, Azir Gillespie, J.D. Scarbrough and Elijah Melton each had seven points.
“We did not play like ourselves last night, and having Scotland right back on Friday we needed a bounce back game tonight,” Stites said. “It boosts our confidence and now we know what we need to do, and the level of effort and intensity we need to carry into Friday night against Scotland.”
Pinecrest faces Scotland on the road, looking to jump back into a tie for second place in the conference heading into the final week of the regular season next week.
“We have to finish. We didn’t communicate well last night, so we want to go down there Friday with a much better attitude and a much better focus,” Parrish said.
Carson Beal and Malachi McLean each scored nine points for the Yellow Jackets.
