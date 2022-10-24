The Pinecrest volleyball team played with its backs against the wall over the final two sets to defeat Panther Creek Saturday afternoon in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs in five sets.
With scores of 25-17, 23-25, 24-26, 25-22 and 15-6, the Patriots rallied late to keep their season alive.
“Our grit and how tough we are, how mentally tough we are,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said of the attributes that have continued to stand out all season for the team. “Panther Creek is a great team, and probably plays in the best conference in the state, and they’re used to these kinds of dog fights. But our girls just stayed focused, and kept trying to execute the game plan. We talked about keeping our energy up and nerves down and just going to execute point by point. When you have eight seniors on your team they can dogfight.”
The first set was led by the Patriots (23-2) early as they kept the momentum rolling the whole way despite the Catamounts (7-13) keeping it close at times. The second set was much different, with the Catamounts jumping on the Patriots early with a 10-3 lead and keeping the lead for most of the set as they tied the match up at one set apiece heading into the third set.
The third set saw the Catamounts keep it rolling as they battled, but the Patriots would not go down without a fight. Pinecrest was able to keep it close from start to end, despite a late Panther Creek surge to break a 24-24 tie and claim the 26-24 set win in the third.
The battle continued to a pivotal fourth set as the Patriots were looking to keep their season alive and not fall victim to an upset. They did so by using their fight and grit in the back and forth fourth set , using a crucial kill from senior Karsen Corbett to take the set 25-22.
“Between that third and fourth set, I got moved from outside to middle for that set and Sydney (Karjala) started running the one with me and it started working because the other team wasn’t expecting that. Coach Blackburn communicated to Sydney that we need to keep utilizing that and that’s how we ended up winning the fourth set,” Corbett said.
It all came down to this fifth set. Pinecrest didn’t waste any time jumping out to an early 6-0 lead and eventually used the momentum from the previous set to win the set 15-6 and the match to advance to the second round.
“I think we just need to keep bringing the energy we had tonight. We need to stay locked in and I think the biggest thing for us is that we need to be confident, not cocky,” Korbett said.
The adjustment to move Korbett around played a big part in starting the comeback, Blackburn said.
“We made a change in the lineup to sort of mix it up a bit and just to give the other team a different look, and our girls a little bit of a breather and shake things up. Karsen played well out of the middle. We made that change and she shut down their middle, and I think just a little bit of change in pace got her going, and in that fifth set she was back to being her normal monster self out there on the outside.” Blackburn said.
Pinecrest hosts New Hanover Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the second round
Karjala led the way for the Patriots with 48 assists, 18 digs and 10 aces. Lainey Mullins followed with 24 digs and three aces. Caroline Bradford had 10 digs, seven kills, five aces and three blocks on the day.
“We have a lot of options, we can pull people and put other people in; a lot of people can play different positions. I feel like we can just bring something new to each set, each play,” Karjala said. “It definitely gives me an extra boost. I know when I’m serving I have people behind me telling me that, ‘You got this.’ It’s just that extra confidence that you get from the people around you, and it definitely helps you play better because you’re playing for yourself but you’re playing for the people around you.”
Corbett led the way with 19 kills and also recorded 14 digs, Brooke Emore followed with 18 kills and eight digs and Jacey Olson had five digs and three aces. Laiken Christman had nine digs and Marlee Johnson had five kills and four blocks.
“I think for us the saying that we have in the state playoffs is that we have to stay locked in, meaning we can’t lose focus and I think we did a really good job of living up to that expectation today,” Korbett said. “For me, the home crowd just really hypes me up whenever we're doing good. I don't hear anything else inside of my mind except the cheering from the crowd which tells me that we got this.”
Managing expectations for the players has also changed the environment in the James Moore Gym for volleyball matches.
“We talked to our parents about getting rid of the golf clap. I know we’ve won a lot, and people just kind of expect us to win and I challenged them to bring some energy and intensity and they definitely did that tonight. I think it definitely hypes our girls up,” Blackburn said. “Tomorrow we’re going to watch film, and we just talk about how on any given night it takes what it takes. If it takes five sets, then we’ve got to be willing to do, and these girls are willing to do whatever it takes to win. That will be the message come Monday when we go over the scouting report and go out and have another good practice.”