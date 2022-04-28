HSBB-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Pinecrest Patriot pitcher Colby Wallace (9) is congratulated by his teammates after a grand slam during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday at Union Pines. Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 13-1.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After getting burnt by fastballs in a loss a week ago, the Pinecrest baseball team put a lot of their focus in the batting cages to be better prepared with their approach in the batter’s box.

The second time through the batting order Tuesday at Union Pines, the Patriot bats broke out a home run derby showing, with five homers in the 13-1 win in five innings over the Vikings. Their work paid off.

“We just had to jump on fastballs and not miss them. It’s just what we’ve been working on the last week because the dude at Richmond threw us a lot of fastballs and we missed them,” junior Colby Wallace said. “We just had to bounce back from not hitting. We found some barrels for this game.”

A homer from the bottom of the order when sophomore Grayson Hudgins, the 8th batter in the lineup, sliced a ball over the wall in center field on the first pitch of the top of the third tied the score, and light the fuse on the home run explosion for the Patriots (6-5, 9-2 Sandhills).

“Seeing Grayson hitting that home run got us right back into the game. And then everybody just started hitting,” junior J.D. Scarbrough said. “We were hitting the ball really well. I think that will carry over to tomorrow.”

All 13 runs scored by the visitors came in the final three innings of the run-rule shortened contest.

The fourth inning saw five Pinecrest runs cross home, including back-to-back home runs to lead off the inning from Cam Bunker and J.C. Woolard. Scarbrough drove in his second and third RBIs of the night when he connected on a low pitch that went to right field.

“I was just looking for a fastball. I just attacked it and it kept going,” Scarbrough said.

HSBB-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Pinecrest's JD Scarborough (2) reacts after his home run during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday at Union Pines High School Pinecrest defeated Union Pines, 13-1.

The 7-1 lead for Pinecrest after four innings was stretched by six more runs in the top of the fifth inning. A Pierce Perrotta RBI bunt single led to a bases loaded situation for Scarbrough to pick up his fourth RBI when he was walked. A pitching change for the Vikings set up Wallace for a towering no-doubt home run to left field and into the neighboring softball field for a grand slam.

“I’ve been barreling some balls up and not finding holes the last couple games. It was good to finally find a hole somewhere. I didn’t care where it was just as long as it was a hit,” Wallace said.

Wallace pitched the complete game, and struck out seven batters while allowing three hits. The pitching gem didn’t start out smoothly for the East Carolina commit when Union Pines (10-11, 3-8 Sandhills) senior Finley Spicer jumped on a first-pitch fastball to lead off the bottom of the first for a solo homer.

“It was right down the middle and he didn’t miss it,” Wallace said. “I just had to start locating more. I had to work outside and I finally started to get my curveball.”

HSBB-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Union Pines senior Finley Spicer (11) steps on home plate after a first-inning home run during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Pinecrest Wednesday.

Spicer had a laser-like focus on the mound and at the plate in the rivalry matchup, getting the ball to start in his final regular season home baseball game. With a pair of strikeouts, Spicer and the Vikings cruised through the first two innings against the Patriots.

“He got up there and kind of set the tone for us. You couldn’t ask for a better first batter when we came up to bat,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “He did a great job on the mound but kind of fizzled there in the later innings he had. That’s baseball.”

Scarbrough and Wallace each had four RBIs, and Scarbrough had two hits, along with Perrotta and Hudgins.

The teams face off again Thursday at Pinecrest.

“The best thing about baseball is you get to turn around and do it tomorrow,” Marion said.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

