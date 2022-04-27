Three days after claiming the program’s first conference championship, the Pinecrest boys lacrosse team found itself taking another one of the state’s top teams at home.
The goal, as it has been all season, is for the tough non-conference games to prepare the Patriots for the upcoming playoffs next week and another first for the program with a home first-round game set for next Tuesday.
But the inexperienced Pinecrest team struggled to keep possessions and find good scoring opportunities against Broughton at home Monday night in a 9-3 loss.
“I just don’t think we played a well executed game. We just played sloppy,” Pinecrest coach Brad Thomson said. “We talk about it when you play good teams; they don’t have to be great. They’ve just got to be good enough and when you make mistakes, they’re going to capitalize on them.”
Pinecrest’s offense scored two goals in the second period, one on a Henry Rust strike from Emilio Najm, and the second from Weston Thomson off a pass from Chris Kaufman. Those scores made it 2-1 Pinecrest midway through the second period. Other scoring chances the rest of the way didn’t come as easy with turnover when passes sailed over the head of their intended target, or were dropped for a Capitol defender to scoop up.
A little more than a minute after the Thomson score, Broughton tied the game when Robert Walker scooped up a loose ball and scored on the other end. Broughton took a 3-2 lead into the break.
Thomson scored a second goal with more than seven minutes to go in the third period, cutting the lead to 4-3, but from there the Patriot offense stalled out.
“We kind of got away with it in the first half, we were down 3-2, but after that we just started falling apart,” Brad Thomson said. “It’s a game that, to me, we were capable of winning. I don’t think we were outplayed. We just kind of shot ourselves in the foot.”
The loss puts a damper on a week where the Patriots hoped to continue to grow, after capping off a perfect 8-0 mark in the United 8/All-American/Sandhills Athletic Conference title Friday with a 17-1 win at Union Pines Friday.
“It’s huge for us as a program to go out and win our first conference championship. I told the boys not to take it lightly,” Thomson said. “I don’t want them to shortchange themselves because they are good lacrosse players.”
But the road the rest of the way doesn’t get any easier. Northwest Guilford comes to Pinecrest Wednesday. Seeding for the playoffs will be finalized on Friday.
“It’s a whole other world. When you get out of Moore and Cumberland counties, there’s a whole other world,” Thomson said.
