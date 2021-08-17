A team effort led the Pinecrest volleyball team in its season opener against Broughton at home Monday night. Perhaps the reason the Patriots seemed to be playing on the same page was because the group as a whole was playing with one focus.
“I think everybody came into this game and we knew we were going to play for Chloe (Modlin), we were going to have fun and we were going to execute,” senior Emmie Modlin said of her team after rallying with her sister not in the lineup.
“We were just playing for her. I know I was.”
Chloe Modlin, an all-state middle hitter for the Patriots last season, had knee surgery on Monday and will miss the rest of the season, coach Scott Shepherd said. Her teammates, from freshman to senior, stepped up in a rematch of a playoff meeting last season between the teams to help the Patriots win with set scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-16.
“They played for Chloe today. They talked about it all week and I think they all stepped up,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “Everybody on the team, including the ones on the bench, stepped up and kind of carried us through.”
At different points of the opener, certain players had their moments in the spotlight. After shaking off a sloppy start, Pinecrest (1-0) used an 8-0 run in the first set to go up 12-4, and then held off Broughton (0-1) after the lead was cut to 16-13.
“It wasn’t easy, but it got easier than it was early on because the girls cleaned up the little messy stuff, like the in the nets and under the nets and the missed serves,” Shepherd said.
Emmie Modlin had four of her team-high 10 kills in the first set, to go along with several stops at the net of attacks from the visitors. She also added 18 digs.
“It was so fun, I don’t think we were looking at the score. We were having a blast out there,” Modlin said. “Everybody was flying everywhere, getting balls up and pounding it.”
Her play late in the first set led to the Patriots close out the stanza with the win.
Then the depth of the Patriots took centerstage with players like junior outside hitter Marlee Johnson and freshman Brooke Emore making their presence known.
Johnson’s play midway through the second set put the Patriots up 15-8 after a block, and two kills from Emore accounted for the final two points for the Patriots to close out the set.
Johnson had seven kills and Emore added six kills and three blocks in her first varsity match.
“We needed to do some positional work. I don’t think middle is (Emore’s) true position, but she did a really good job,” Shepherd said. “They each had their own moments. Everybody stepped up.”
The third set featured three kills from Johnson, including one late that made it a 22-15 advantage for the Patriots.
Working with two setters on the floor, all-conference returner Sydney Karjala had 12 assists and Sydney Garner had seven assists.
Pinecrest welcomes Ashley on Wednesday.
