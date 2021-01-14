Playoffs in any sport requires the best out of any team to come out on top and advance, and the Pinecrest volleyball team has shown it thrives in that situation against heightened competition.
After winning in three sets in 14 of its 15 wins entering Thursday’s second-round game in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs, the Patriots faced its toughest test to date against Broughton at home.
“It’s becoming more normal for them, and this is what they want,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “They want to play in these types of matches. They don’t want to play in the blowout matches.”
The Patriots got just that as they went from nearly claiming another quick three-set win, to having to hold on down to the wire in the fifth set to advance to the third round on Saturday. Pinecrest defeated the Capitals by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 16-14.
“It was kind of a statement game,” Shepherd said. “The mini implosions happen when things are not going great, but there’s a really tough bunch of girls on this team this year and I couldn’t be any more proud of them right now.”
Top-seeded Pinecrest (16-0) hosts No. 4 Hoggard in the East Regional semifinals on Saturday.
To set up that matchup, Pinecrest needed to close out a Broughton team that fought back after falling behind after the first two sets.
“It’s weird to say but we were congratulating them on how mentally tough they were during the first and second set, and then we sort of went the opposite direction,” Shepherd said. “We were struggling trying to find out how to get the ball down. Their tip coverage was great, their defense was really good, their blocking was really good.”
In the fifth set, the Patriots came back from an early deficit to tie the score at 13-all. Shepherd said plays from Chloe and Emmie Modlin closed out the match.
Emmie Modlin led the Patriots with 16 kills, and Chloe Modlin had 16 blocks, 12 kills, and three service aces.
Sophi Galford collected a season-best 42 digs, Sydney Karjala had 27 assists and 20 digs and Lexi Allen had 24 digs, nine kills and four blocks.
Grace Lyons had 11 kills and six blocks, Vivian Camplin had 16 digs and Madi Ringley added 18 assists and 15 digs.
The matchup with Hoggard is the third in the last decade between the two schools, with the previous two also coming in the playoffs in 2011 and 2012.
Hoggard split with Ashley, the Patriots’ first-opponent, this season. With a quick turnaround, Shepherd expects to see the same focus and attention over the next two days to prepare the team once again.
“They’ve finally learned that it’s kind of a process. They have their gameday process and their day before in practice process, they don’t get too up or anxious,” he said. “We want to go find somebody and play them, and play somebody that can smash us because that’s how we get better. Clearly tonight against Broughton, if we would’ve had an off night, they would’ve smashed us.”
