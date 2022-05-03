The Pinecrest softball team entered the Sandhills Athletic Conference softball tournament with their collective backs against the wall.
On the bubble for the state playoffs according to the state’s RPI standings, a loss to rival Union Pines could burst that bubble, but playing in that situation has brought the Patriots together.
“It just felt like I could trust my teammates. I will admit, it’s definitely hard to put trust in teammates sometimes, but now my team is showing that we can trust each other. It feels like more of a family with us playing together,” sophomore Maggie Drake said. “Nobody wanted to lose. Everybody put their heart and soul into this game.”
Trust was needed in what felt like a repeat of last week’s 10-inning marathon between the sides. Despite another late Union Pines comeback attempt, Pinecrest closed the door in the seventh inning for a 6-5 road win to keep the season alive.
“Right before they went out (in the bottom of the seventh), I stopped them and said, ‘How bad do you guys want it right now?’” Pinecrest coach Tyler Ross said. “They’re trying not to make it the last game for the seniors. To see them rally around each other and to battle not only for themselves and the seniors is huge.”
Pinecrest plays at top-seeded Scotland Tuesday in the semifinals of the conference tournament, once again playing to continue to extend its season.
Entering the sixth inning, Pinecrest held a 5-1 lead. Drake launched her second homer of the game to lead off the inning, and the offensive fireworks continued into the bottom half of the frame.
Union Pines got a powerful hit from an unsuspecting place when sophomore Ada Gutierrez hit a deep fly to center field that bounced off the glove of Pinecrest’s Frances Hanshew and over the wall for a two-run homer. Three batters later, Nicole Norman blasted a pitch over the scoreboard in left field to cut the Pinecrest lead to 6-5 on her two-run bomb.
“It started with Alison (DeMasi). She gets on and then Ada hits that and we have momentum,” Union Pines coach Doug Norman said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way they fought. I’d rather see that, making them work for it, than giving it up.”
Even in the chaotic bottom of the sixth, Drake looked to keep the team level-headed.
“No, I was pretty calm. I just was more like, ‘We’ve got to stop making these errors,’” Drake said. “I didn’t get down, I just got after them.”
To set the early lead, Pinecrest scored one run in the top of the first on an RBI single from Karma Morrison. Drake led off the top of the third with her first solo shot to make it 2-0.
“Two different pitchers and the same pitch,” Drake said of her two homers.
The hitting display she put on in the win came after a rough time in the batting cage at Pinecrest before making the short trip over to the game.
“We were hitting before this, before we came here and it was not my day,” Drake said.
And what changed?
“It was the game situation. I didn’t have to put it anywhere,” Drake said. “There was nobody on so there was no pressure, except for the two strikes.”
The third inning was extended by two Union Pines errors with two outs, leading to Hanshew scoring on a passed ball. Aniyah Jackson drove in a run on one of her two hits in the top of the fifth inning, and that hit was followed up by an Allison Melango sac fly to make it a 5-0 lead.
“When we keep giving those extra outs, they hurt,” Norman said. “As teams continue to keep playing, they continue to take advantage of those extra outs.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.