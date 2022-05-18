Patience can be hard to come by at times from high schoolers.
Rushing through the first few innings with wide eyes looking to do too much at the plate against Hoggard starter Ben Whitehurst throwing a bevy of offspeed and breaking balls looping across the plate, the Pinecrest baseball team had to adjust accordingly. The Patriots did so in a major way.
For the second playoff game in a row, Pinecrest put away its opponent in five innings by run-rule fashion with a 12-2 win Tuesday night at home. The win sends Pinecrest to the fourth round of the state baseball playoffs for the first time since the 1979 state championship season.
“It’s not done. The job’s not finished,” junior Colby Wallace said.
Pinecrest hosts No. 22 Apex in the 4A East regional semifinals Friday at 7 p.m.
After patiently waiting for a second time to step into the batter’s box, senior Nick DiCarlo waited for a fastball to come from the lefty, and drove it down the first base line to open the offensive floodgates.
“After that, I kind of knew the guys coming up behind me were going to get the job done too. At that point, I knew we were going to keep pouring it on and that felt good,” DiCarlo said.
The bases were loaded for DiCarlo, and two runs scored on his double.
Six runs in total scored in the bottom of the third. Following DiCarlo’s hit, Cam Bunker scored a run on a safety squeeze bunt, J.D. Scarbrough drove home a run on a groundout and Jackson Kuhn plated a pair of runs with his two-out single to left field, putting the No. 2-seeded Patriots (22-5) up 6-2 early on.
“We knew we were going to get a guy that’s going to UNC Pembroke. We’re getting a college pitcher to come in and he can pitch. He’s not a thrower, but he can pitch. He was doing that and we were getting ourselves out early,” Hewitt said. “We wanted to do one thing: hunt fastballs. When we started to do that, we were very successful.”
That run support was more than enough needed for junior right-handed pitcher Colby Wallace, who battled off a rough start when he had two walks and a two-run homer in the top of the first inning from Jaxson Croom.
Wallace allowed three hits in his five innings on the mound, while striking out six batters.
“Once I got out of the inning, I had to calm down a little bit. I was amped up and obviously I made a mistake with that pitch, but it happens,” he said. “I just had to zone back in.”
Five more runs scored in the bottom of the fourth inning on a bases loaded walk, a two-run single from Wallace and RBI singles from J.C. Woolard and Pierce Perrotta.
Woolard came up with the game-ending RBI single with an infield single.
“We know how the playoffs work and how you can’t ever let up. We were taking the same approach coming into that fourth inning that we needed to keep pouring it on and not let up,” DiCarlo said. “We did a good job of not letting it happen.”
Wallace, Kuhn, DiCarlo and Scarbrough each had two RBIs. Wallace and Woolard each had two hits.
“Every run counts as we keep moving forward. We’ve just got to keep having quality at-bats. The walk J.D. had was big. Grayson (Hudgins) two hit by pitches,” Wallace said. “Everything is big to get 90 feet down.”
The fourth round appearance is the first in recent history for the Patriots, accomplishing a run that no team under Hewitt has ever reached. Sitting patiently while other programs had instant success with deep playoff runs in early years, Hewitt and his staff stayed true to their work.
“We’ve worked and done it the right way, and I’m so proud of what it means,” Hewitt said. “When you have guys like coach (Chuck) Perry, Ricky Young, Lawson Thomas and Chris Calcutt, who are coaching with you and giving their time up for these kids year in and year out, I’m elated for our program.”
Apex comes to Pinecrest after defeating Garner 6-4 on the road Tuesday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.