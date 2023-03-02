The Pinecrest baseball team won 7-1 in non-conference action at Terry Sanford on Wednesday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Patriots scored six runs from the fourth inning on to defeat the Bulldogs.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 12:39 pm
The Pinecrest baseball team won 7-1 in non-conference action at Terry Sanford on Wednesday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Patriots scored six runs from the fourth inning on to defeat the Bulldogs.
Sophomore Mitchell Baek had two hits and three RBIs in the win.
On the mound, Bryant Kimbrell and Colby Wallace each pitched three innings, both striking out four with the time without allowing a hit. J.C. Woolard struck out two in his one inning of action.
Pinecrest returns to action Friday at home against Harnett Central.
Vikings Rebound With Rout of Eagles
A day after dropping its season opener, the Union Pines baseball team picked up its first win of the season at home in a five-inning 13-3 win over Western Harnett Wednesday.
The Vikings scored 10 runs in the first three innings to take a 10-3 lead, and then the home team pushed three runs across in the bottom of the fourth to take the 10-run spread.
Jacob Williams had a pair of hits and three RBIs for the Vikings. Austin Mooring and Hunter Meads each had two RBIs at the plate, with Meads collecting three hits in the win.
Chandler Ring had two doubles at the plate, and then pitched a perfect fifth inning to close the game with two strikeouts.
Union Pines goes to Triton Monday.
Colts Trample Union Pines in Softball
Scoring 14 runs on 12 hits, visiting Cape Fear made quick work of the Union Pines softball team with a 14-2 win in Cameron Wednesday.
Freshman Allie Bauer had the lone RBI and one of four hits for the Vikings in the game. Corryn McCutchen had a hit and scored a run, and sophomore Trinity Whitt had a single and scored a run.
The Vikings host Gray’s Creek Friday.
Union Pines Tennis Moves to 2-0
The Union Pines boys tennis team swept the doubles matches to pick up a 6-3 non-conference road match over Jordan-Matthews Wednesday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Aaron Scodius and Cam Deibel won 9-7 in their match. Jackson Carmichael and Joey Tortora won 8-4 in No. 2 doubles, and Micah Wortham and Landon Patterson won by forfeit in the No. 3 doubles match.
Singles wins came from Carmichael by an 8-5 score, Wortham by an 8-5 score and Patterson by an 8-1 score.
The Vikings host Scotland Tuesday.
Patriots Open With Road Win
The Pinecrest girls soccer team claimed a 1-0 road win over Rolesville Wednesday to open the season.
Freshman Valentina Baccinelli scored the goal off a Kamden Lewis assist in the second half.
Pinecrest goes to Green Level Monday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.