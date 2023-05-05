A pair of conference baseball tournament championships came back to Moore County on Thursday evening with wins from Pinecrest and North Moore.
Both programs repeated as their respective conference tournament champions with the wins and now await their postseason seed for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs that begin Tuesday. Both have secured the top seeds out of their conferences and will open at home Tuesday.
Homers Spark Pinecrest Over Cavs
Pinecrest junior Connor Tepatti is in his first season on varsity setting up behind the plate as the starting catcher, and it’s a change like that requires more than just skill, but trust.
Thursday night at home against Southern Lee in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game, there was mutual trust for the Pinecrest battery, with senior Colby Wallace starting on the hill for the first time in two weeks.
“For me as a catcher, it’s settling, to know he’s going to put the ball where he needs to put it to get people out,” Tepatti said. “We’re going to have quick innings and get to hit more and just make it easy.
“He has to trust me to throw his breaking ball in the dirt, and I have to trust him to not spike a fastball 45 feet and hurt me.”
Getting to hit more led to home runs for the Patriots in the bottom of the second and third inning, contributing six of the seven runs scored by the home team in the 7-5 win for the conference tourney title.
“It’s nice knowing he’s going to put anything out there to keep the ball in front of him. And of course the grand slam. ‘Bout time he showed some power,” Wallace said, joking with his catcher.
Tepatti broke open the game in the bottom of the third when he stepped in with the bases loaded and no outs. He belted a pitch over the right-field wall to put Pinecrest (21-4) up 6-2. It was Tepatti’s first varsity home run.
“He has that confidence in himself. His barrel is getting through the zone. He’s stopping balls behind the plate like we do in practice, and he leads the pitching staff,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said of Tepatti. “He’s got a well seasoned pitching staff, and he does a very good job. If they get out of hand a little bit, getting wild, he kind of slows them down.”
Wallace didn’t have many wild moments during his six innings on the mound with nine strikeouts.
The lone time where he seemed to waver was in the top of the third when Cooper Harrington lined a triple to right field to drive home a Southern Lee run. Harrington scored on the next pitch when the ball sailed to the backstop to tie the game at 2-all.
For Wallace, it was his first time pitching in a game since Hoke County on April 21.
“It was nice having a break, but I was ready to get back out there. I was ready to throw and help my team win. Them putting up seven runs, and knowing I can pitch with that lead is very comforting,” Wallace said.
The first two Pinecrest runs came in the bottom of the second inning when senior J.D. Scarbrough homered to right field to score himself and another run.
“It felt really good to hit it off the barrel and not feeling anything. Just watching it soar over the tree is a really good feeling,” Scarbrough said.
After batting in the leadoff spot Monday in the loss to Union Pines, a mixup in the lineup put Scarbrough batting eighth behind Tepatti. Both mentioned how the team was able to refocus this week in preparation for the conference title game.
“We changed the batting order up a little bit. I put J.D. down at the bottom, and I’m so proud of Connor Tepatti. J.D. has been working on his swing all year,” Hewitt said. “Tuesday and Wednesday we had really good practice. We focused in on everything that I thought we needed to do a little bit better from the Monday game. We just asked the kids to compete.”
The trust for the Patriots now has to spread beyond the pitchers and catchers, according to the upperclassmen, who were major parts in the run to the state championship series last year.
“We need to come together as a team and we need to trust each other,” Scarbrough said. “There’s going to be innings where we’re rushing stuff, but we will just need to relax and just play baseball.”
With the expectations there to make a return trip, Hewitt said the laurels of the team so far this season are just the starting off point for the team, beginning with a post game huddle where he let the team know that the job is far from finished for this season.
“It’s just a great year, 21-4, but we’re not finished right now. Now we are ready to go to work,” Hewitt said.
Mustangs Topple Seaforth
Scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning helped North Moore win the Mid-Carolina Conference tournament title over Seaforth Thursday by a 7-2 score.
Tied with the Hawks entering the bottom half of the fifth inning, the Mustangs (16-7) rallied for five runs in the bottom half of the frame, including a two-run single from Ethan Dunlap.
Will Kennedy, Elliott Furr and Gabe Purvis also had RBI singles in the inning.
The run support helped Purvis close the game on the mound, holding Seaforth without a hit for the 2 1/3 innings he was on the mound, while striking out a pair.
Bradley Mauldin struck out four batters in his 4 2/3 innings on the mound.
Furr finished with two hits and two RBIs in the win. Kennedy and Austin Patterson had a pair of hits, and Purvis had three hits.
