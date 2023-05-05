IMG-2909.jpeg

Pinecrest’s Pierce Perrotta sits on teammate Ryan Norris’ shoulders after the Patriots claimed the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title at home Thursday against Southern Lee.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

A pair of conference baseball tournament championships came back to Moore County on Thursday evening with wins from Pinecrest and North Moore.

Both programs repeated as their respective conference tournament champions with the wins and now await their postseason seed for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs that begin Tuesday. Both have secured the top seeds out of their conferences and will open at home Tuesday.

Pinecrest vs S Lee 02.jpg

Pinecrest's Connor Tepatti hits a grand slam in the third inning of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game Thursday night.
IMG-1074.jpeg

The North Moore baseball team won the Mid-Carolina Conference tournament title over Seaforth Thursday.

