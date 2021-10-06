With five games left in the season, there’s still a lot of different directions the Pinecrest football team can’t go in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
The Patriots want to make sure they remain near the top of the conference with a major clash with Lee County at home Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The contest was moved up a day due to weather concerns on Friday night.
“I see an incredibly tough team. They do not do many things wrong. They do a lot of things right,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said of the Yellow Jackets. “They are not afraid of Pinecrest. They’re a big-time 3A team. They’re No. 2 in the state currently. We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game.”
Pinecrest is coming off a 47-3 win over Southern Lee last week for homecoming. The game featured a big game on the ground for the Patriots, led by junior Nahjiir Seagraves with 107 yards and a touchdown.
“It brought our mojo back to help us get after it,” Seagraves said of the win over Southern Lee. “I should be getting (100 yards) every game. I’ve got to keep working hard and doing the same thing. It’s mandatory for me to be working hard.”
A confident Pinecrest (4-2, 1-1 Sandhills) offense now goes up against a stingy Lee County (5-1, 2-0 Sandhills) defense that averages holding its opponents neary 9 points per game. The Yellow Jackets have allowed one team to score more than one touchdown in a game this season, coming in a 41-13 loss to Glenn.
The defense, anchored around linebackers T.J. Johnson and Dayreon Jennings, held Hoke County to six points the last time out.
The Yellow Jackets are balanced on the other side of the ball with senior quarterback Will Patterson having a wealth of talent to pass the ball to, and flashy sophomore running back B.J. Brown is a leader among several capable ball carriers on offense. Patterson has passed for 11 touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards this season. The senior passer has developed connections with seniors Tyric McKendall, Kenyon Palmer and Eli Garrison, as well as Brown, as they have caught a bulk of his passes. Brown has scored four rushing touchdowns and averages nearly seven yards a carry.
“It’s going to be the entire four periods. I just see it coming down to the end,” Curtin said. “We’ve got to attack their depth. We don’t have guys going two ways. They’ve got a couple quality dudes going both ways.”
With that, Pinecrest knows the margin of error is slight this Friday.
“No off plays. That’s the biggest thing,” Seagraves said. “We’ve got to run the ball hard and block for our quarterback so he can get the ball out there.”
As has been the case all season, Curtin said he expects the Patriots defense to be prepared for the test that Lee County will present as it has done in nearly every game this season.
“They will keep us in this game until we can establish some dominance on offense,” Curtin said. “We talk about being stingy, about being greedy and pushing and pressuring everyone every single play. No reps off every single week out here.”
Last time out against Southern Lee, Pinecrest’s defense allowed 42 yards of total offense and recovered two turnovers.
North Moore's game scheduled at East Chapel Hill was canceled due to the Wildcats not having enough healthy players to play this week, North Moore coach Andrew Carrouth said. The Mustangs have elected to take the week off ahead of its matchup at Cummings next week.
