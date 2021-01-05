The hitters for the Pinecrest volleyball team had a big night in the three-set win Monday at home against Jack Britt, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the solid performances the two setters had in the match and have had all season.
The Patriots won the Sandhills Athletic Conference match with set scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-12 to improve to 13-0 on the season.
Pinecrest had more than 30 kills in the win with senior Madi Ringley and sophomore Sydney Karjala keeping the offensive flow setting up the Pinecrest attack.
“We have the two best setters in the conference. I’m pretty biased,” Pinecrest coach Scott Shepherd said. “Most every other team in our conference runs a 5-1, which means one setter plays the entire match, so obviously they are going to lead the conference in assists, our two setters play half of every match and they’re sitting in fourth and fifth in the conference.
“It’s actually fun to watch when they’re on and they were on tonight.”
For Karjala and Ringley, having a plethora of strong hitters also makes their job a whole lot easier.
“I feel like I have people I can depend on. Even if I set an off set, I know they can put it in play and we can run out that point,” Karjala said after her 17-assist performance.
Against a strong-hitting Jack Britt (7-5) team, passing to the setters wasn’t as easy as it has been in other matches this season, but the setters were able to make do.
“Our passing was good in the first set and it was OK in the second and third set,” Shepherd said. “A perfect pass is a three so the setter has three options on, but our setters can turn a two from the back row into a three most of the time. They do it all the time.”
Both setters are all-conference players from a season ago and see their job of doing whatever it takes to get the best ball to their hitters no matter what kind of pass comes their way.
“They’re doing their job, they’re getting the pass up. It’s now my job to make it work out,” Karjala said.
The arsenal of hitters was down a player on Monday with middle hitter Karsen Corbett not dressing out for the game. Pinecrest worked several reserve players into her spot in the match, and the setters saw their teammates stand up to the task.
“I think they really stepped up. There was definitely adversity, but they definitely did what they are supposed to do,” Ringley said. Ringley had 11 assists.
Sarah Holder and Marlee Johnson stood in at times in the middle for the Patriots.
“Sarah Holder did a really, really good job. She’s been looking for an opportunity and she didn’t know until 10 minutes before the game she was going to go in and play middle that first set,” Shepherd said. “We sort of have this plug and play. We take one of our starters out and there’s a girl ready to go and pick up the slack and take that spot if necessary.”
The first two sets came with resistance from the Buccaneers, with Pinecrest taking leads midway through both sets and holding on to close out.
Jack Britt took an early 9-4 lead in the opening stanza before a Patriots counter that gave the home team a 17-13 lead. Clawing back, Jack Britt forced a 23-all tie late in the set, forcing Pinecrest to take a timeout ahead of back-to-back points from the Patriots to win the set.
The Patriots tallied 12 points via kills, led by five each from Lexi Allen and Emmie Modlin in the first set.
Given the circumstances of the match with the Patriots without Corbett, along with the awkward break in the season around the New Year’s holiday, Shepherd expected the first set to go in that fashion.
“There was all kinds of everything saying we were going to come out flat. They still pushed through those first two sets,” Shepherd said.
Pinecrest took early separation in the second set, going up 14-6 after a trio of kills from Modlin. The Bucs trimmed that lead to 15-14 before the Patriots closed out on a 10-4 run, with three kills coming from Chloe Modlin down the stretch.
In the third set, Pinecrest broke a 9-9 tie and stretched its advantage out to 19-10 to set itself up to close out the match.
Allen and Sophi Galford each had 17 digs. Chloe Modlin led Pinecrest with seven blocks to go with her seven kills, while Emmie Modlin had 10 kills.
Pinecrest closes out the regular season on Thursday at Hoke County.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.