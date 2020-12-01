With the wind whipping around at a soggy Elks Course during Monday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference cross country, the Pinecrest cross country team showed it’s learning to adjust in the midst of an unprecedented season.
As the cross country season heads into the month of December for the first time, maturity is showing on both the girls and boys teams for the Patriots.
“I think what I like most is I’m seeing signs of maturity that I didn’t see early on,” Pinecrest boys coach Mike Devine said. “Not that they couldn’t do it, but they were learning. The last couple of weeks they have learned about racing in different scenarios.”
The Pinecrest boys team had all nine runners finish one through nine for the second straight home meet, led by sophomore Zack Gilbertson in a time of 19:08.2, edging out junior Adrian Archer’s time of 19:80.8 and sophomore Manny Winkley at 19:09.
After the nine Patriots ran collectively for most of the race, the runners turned up the intensity for the final 300 meters of the race with a full-out sprint as Gilbertson came out on top.
“That was great. We were all pretty much together until the flags right there and then we started sprinting there,” Gilbertson said. “Pretty much on this course, whoever has the lead at the top of that hill is the winner because it’s just a big downhill and it's hard to make up ground right there.”
The 19:08 time by Gilbertson is far from a personal record, but the development of the team nearing the midpoint of the season is where his focus right now.
“The team is really good this year,” Gilbertson said. “Everybody has been great together and the team has been carrying everyone’s mentality. Without the team, nobody would be good right now.”
Freshmen Raymond Hoffman and Connor Cuthrell took fourth and fifth respectively with times of 19:16 and 19:20. The run on Monday helped build morale for the younger runners, Devine said.
“Some of the younger kids actually ran a couple PRs today. But they didn’t feel like it because they were running with some of the front runners,” he said.
The other times for Pinecrest runners in the boys race included: Aaron Aycock in 19:21, Evan Finney in 19:33, Preston Lykins in 19:35 and Joseph Brecher in 19:53.
Pinecrest won team results in both races over Scotland. Purnell Swett’s boys placed third while the girls team with three runners did not have enough to register a team score.
Scotland was a team that Pinecrest expects to be a strong competitor for the conference title in January, but Monday was more for the Scots to feel out the course where the conference title will be held.
“Those guys were ready to compete, but then they adjusted,” Devine said. “Then you see them working as a team to get everybody through it.”
“Everyone of us was in the lead by like 50 meters by the 1K so we kind of just kept that pace and surged on the blind spots where they couldn’t see us and on the downhills to open up a huge gap they couldn’t make up,” Gilbertson said.
On the girls side, Pinecrest senior Carmen Alder blew away the field running in her first Sandhills Athletic Conference race of the season in a time of 18:06, nearly two minutes ahead of her sister, sophomore Vanessa Alder, in second place with a time of 19:44.
“I would’ve liked to go 17 (minutes), but I’m OK with my time,” Carmen said.
“I think Carmen can get under 18 (minutes) on this thing,” Pinecrest girls coach John Buchholz said. “Which would be nice. Some of the younger kids are catching on.”
With the new format of the season, Carmen has seen the young team work well through the changes and are beginning to work together.
“It’s definitely an adjustment with the masks and having to put them on really quickly after the race and the weather today was a little windy,” she said. “I know that Me and Vanessa were pushing each other the first mile and I know the group was running together as a group and pushing each other.”
Seven of the first nine finishers in the girls race were from Pinecrest.
Outside of the Alder sisters a junior Caitlyn Hurd, the rest of the runners for the Patriots were freshmen.
“We still had three of our varsity runners that didn’t run today. If Carmen and Vanessa weren’t running in Tennessee this weekend, they wouldn’t have run today,” Buccholz said. “We were planning on making it a whole all freshman team today, and we would’ve been just fine that way too.”
Freshman Mia Martin finished in a time of 23:51 to place third, freshman Opie Hagen came in fourth in a time of 23:58 and Hurd rounded out the top five in 23:59. Freshman Ella Hope placed eighth in a time of 24:55 and freshman Katie DuBose in ninth at 25:43. Freshman Logan Chin Lee finished ninth in 29:08.
“They are doing good. All of them are making improvements,” Buchholz said of the younger runners. “We’ve got some that have been a little banged up here and there that are starting to come around. If we can stay injury free, it’s going to be interesting.”
The Patriots will compete on Wednesday at Scotland.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.