DSC_1119-2.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Lauren Landry, left, battles with Hoggard's Reilly Johnson for a loose ball in the NCHSAA 4A East regional final at home Tuesday. The Patriots are making a return trip to the state title game in Greensboro Friday at 7 p.m.

 Mackenzie Francisco/The Pilot

Nearly two years removed from a heart-wrenching loss in a penalty kick shootout in the 2019 N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer state title game, Pinecrest’s road to redemption has taken its turns of adversity.

The 2020 season canceled four matches into the season, and this season led to the Patriots playing a conference-only schedule before entering the state playoffs.

Now 80-plus minutes and a matchup with Myers Park stand in the way of Pinecrest making up for the shortcomings from two years ago. The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley High School in Greensboro

Myers Park (17-0-1) was seeded as the No. 1 team in the 4A West, and claimed wins over Panther Creek, Green Hope, Hough and lastly Page to advance to the school’s second state championship game. The Mustangs lost to Fuquay-Varina in the 4A state championship in 2018.

Both teams have run up a commanding goal differential this season; Pinecrest by a 143-3 margin and Myers Park by a 99-5 count. The three goals Pinecrest allowed this season came in the 4A East regional final against Hoggard. Three of the five goals scored on Myers Park have come in the last two rounds of the playoffs.

Unlike Pinecrest (18-0) who has five players that have notched double-digit goals this season, the Mustangs have three players that have scored 15 or more goals, led by senior Caileen Almeida and sophomore Charlotte Simas.

Almeida, a Wofford College commit, has scored 24 goals and assisted on nine others. Simas has scored 20 goals with seven assists.

Sophomore goalie Lizzie Sarmiento has posted 13 shutouts in goal and has allowed three goals in nearly 900 minutes in goal this season.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the teams in the state playoffs. Myers Park won the last meeting between the teams in 2018, 2-1, and Pinecrest was victorious, 2-1, in 2016.

