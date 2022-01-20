Pinecrest senior heavyweight Chase Godwin had met the weight requirements and had no ailments, but when the first match of the Sandhills Athletic Conference quad against Southern Lee started with the 285-pound weight class, the Pinecrest coaching staff let the referee know they would forfeit the bout.
Odd as it was, Godwin had his sights set for the match to follow Wednesday evening at Southern Lee when the Patriots faced off with rival Union Pines for the conference title. Sitting at 99 career wins, Godwin wanted his benchmark win to come against the team he and the rest of the Patriots had battled over the previous three seasons as nonconference opponents.
“I’ve waited for this for a long time, all four years. It means the world to me to get it against Union Pines,” Godwin said. “The rivalry there and the love-hate relationship between them and me and Pinecrest. It was worth it.”
Godwin’s 7-2 decision over Kellen DeVries was the icing on the cake of the Patriots’ 48-22 dual win over Union Pines to secure the conference title.
“We wanted Chase to get his 100th win against his archrival. We forfeited him away. It was a joint decision between us and I think he understood it,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “This means more when you get it against a rival or someone of quality, and Kellen is definitely a quality wrestler.”
Behind the work of the middle weights, Godwin’s match came without the pressure of needing bonus points or a win to secure the match. In the eight bouts from 120 to 170 pounds, Pinecrest won seven, including four by pin and two by forfeit.
“I knew we had to do something big in the middle to get the big guys rolling,” junior Jayden Dobeck said. “We did that with Elijah (Ybarra), Cooper (Ogden) and me. We all were solid and got wins there.”
Union Pines took the first two matches, an 11-7 decision for Keaton Crawford at 106 pounds, followed by a third-period pin by Jayden Crawford to put the Vikings up 9-0. Eight bouts later, Pinecrest took a 39-13 lead after Dobeck claimed a third-period pin of Brock Sullivan at 170 pounds.
“I just think winning is contagious. If you can get one, two, three wins strung together, people start winning who shouldn’t win. That’s what you want,” Curtin said. “We’re really solid in the middleweights.”
A pair of forfeits at 126 and 132 pounds gave Pinecrest the lead to follow up a 10-3 decision for reigning state champion Matt Rowland, who remained undefeated on the year, at 120 pounds.
Riley Merchant at 138 pounds claimed a win by fall for Pinecrest. Two more pins for Pinecrest from Ybarra and Ogden at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively, helped build momentum on the Pinecrest sideline.
Dobeck built up an 11-0 lead on the scoreboard in the 170-pound match, and worked quickly with less than a minute to go in the third period to claim the pin. He quickly jumped up from the mat clapping toward the Union Pines bench as the match met its fever pitch.
“I got a little excited back there,” Dobeck said. “It’s just the rivalry against us and Union Pines. It’s so big because we all know each other. It’s awesome.”
At 145 pounds, Union Pines’ Gaige Lloyd won by a 10-0 major decision.
Union Pines coach Brian Gray said an already tough task of defeating Pinecrest was made tougher when the coin flip before the match set up tough matchups for the Vikings.
“They wrestled great. They are a very solid team. They were going to be tough to beat no matter what,” Gray said. “We had some plans to move some guys in some different weights, and that’s all dependent on the coin flip. That didn’t work our way, so we didn’t get some matchups that we wanted.”
Union Pines senior and top-ranked wrestler Aiden McCafferty won by forfeit at 182 pounds as the final four bouts were split between the sides. Pinecrest senior Robert Hyder won by fall at 195 pounds and Vikings’ Colton Collins won the 220-pound bout by a 10-9 decision with a late escape against Pinecrest’s Will Brock.
With the conference championship hanging in the balance of the match, Pinecrest also took its perfect record against Union Pines looking to avenge a 42-36 loss last season. Dating back to last season, the Viking are the last team to claim a dual win over the Patriots.
“When you lose to your archrivals, it stings. It’s been stinging for a year,” Curtin said. “This is the one day of the year where we really lay it on the line and go brother versus brother if you will. Tomorrow after the wounds are all licked, we will try to get them in our room and us in their room and try to make ourselves better going forward.”
To set up the battle for the conference title, Union Pines made quick work of Lee County, 72-12, and Pinecrest handed Southern Lee a 66-16 loss.
Both teams have qualified as No. 1 seeds from the conference for the NCHSAA dual team state tournament that opens next Saturday.
“We know how to wrestle a dual. We haven’t lost to anybody in 3A besides Fred T Foard, who is the No. 1-ranked team in the entire state. We’re ready for the state dual playoffs,” Gray said. “We were trying to win four straight undefeated seasons in our conference. Pinecrest made our conference a whole lot tougher, and we didn’t reach that goal, but the more important goal for us is the dual team state championship.”
The teams wrestle in the individual Sandhills Athletic Conference championship Wednesday at Union Pines, with action starting at 4 p.m.
