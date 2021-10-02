The Pinecrest football team came into its matchup against a winless Southern Lee team prepared to end its two-game losing streak, but had to overcome the normal homecoming noise, and a light outage at the field before the game.
After two games falling to two of the top teams in the state, the Patriots returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Cavaliers and carried that momentum to the other two facets of the game for a 47-3 win at home Friday.
“I was nervous with all the festivities with homecoming and all that stuff. It’s just a crazy, hectic week,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “There were a lot of opportunities for missed steps and we kept the guys focused.”
The Patriots (4-2, 1-1 Sandhills) claimed their first Sandhills Athletic Conference win with scoring from the special teams and the defense before the offense took the field.
Senior J.J. Goins returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. On Southern Lee’s possession to follow, Will Brock came away with a safety for the Pinecrest defense.
“J.J. Goins 79 yards right off the bat set the tempo,” Curtin said. “We were surprised they were going to even kick to him after what he did at Richmond last week.”
On the offensive side of the ball, the Patriots rushed for 208 yards, with more than half of that total coming from junior running back Nahjiir Seagraves. He rushed for a 13-yard touchdown with less than three minutes to go in the first half to put Pinecrest up 30-0 at halftime.
Southern Lee’s rushing attack wasn’t as effective, collecting negative yards on the ground in the loss.
Sophomore quarterback Mason Konen passed the ball 10 times in the game, with four passes completed for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“My whole message to Mason and the team was to be precise,” Curtin said. “We didn’t need perfection, but to carry everything out on a precise manner and Mason did that exceptionally well.”
Konen connected with Cullen Martin in the second quarter for a touchdown and he found Hunter Neifert for a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Xavier Dowd rushed for two touchdowns and 94 yards in the win.
Pinecrest plays against Lee County next week.
Union Pines Falls at Anson
A lack of energy and timely execution resulted in the Union Pines football team falling on the road at Anson in a 20-14 defeat Friday, according to coach Jason Trousdale.
“We didn’t do the fundamentals well. We didn’t block well, we didn’t tackle well,” Trousdale said. “We didn’t have a ton of energy on the sidelines.”
The Vikings (1-5) used their Thursday walkthrough to prepare for the Bearcats after scheduling the game Wednesday when the news of Scotland going into COVID-19 quarantine.
Ethan Biggs scored a touchdown reception and Brendan Ortega scored on the ground in the loss.
Union Pines hosts Richmond next week.
North Moore’s game scheduled for Friday was deemed a forfeit as Jordan-Matthews did not have enough players to compete against the Mustangs.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.