All 10 wrestlers the Pinecrest wrestling team sent to the Boneyard Bash hosted at Jack Britt this weekend placed on the podium as the Patriots secured the title at the event.

The Pinecrest wrestling team picked up a first-place finish over the weekend at the Boneyard Bash hosted at Jack Britt, led by three wrestlers claiming first-place finishes in the event.

The Patriots’ 209.5 points topped Carolina Forest’s score of 194 points in the event.

Matt Rowland at 120 pounds, Cooper Ogden at 152 pounds and Robert Hyder at 182 pounds finished at the top of the podium in their weight classes Saturday.

Rowland remained perfect on the year with a pair of wins by fall and a 9-3 decision over Carolina Forest’s Brody Bailey in the championship bout. Ogden’s run to the championship included two wins by fall, with one coming in the title match, and a major decision in the semifinals. Hyder won both of his first two matches by fall and then was declared the champion after a medical forfeit by his opponent.

Other Patriots on the podium included:

Jayden Dobeck took second in the 160-pound weight class after claiming two wins by fall and lost by a 10-9 decision to Calan Staub from Cape Fear in the title bout.

Chase Godwin took second in the 285-pound weight class, after a pinfall loss in the championship match.

Will Brock finished third in the 220-pound weight class. The senior wrestled back from an opening overtime loss to win by fall in the third-place match.

Elijah Ybarra took third at 145 pounds with four wins by fall. His loss in the semifinals sent him to the consolation bracket where he won two matches.

Riley Merchant at 132 pounds finished third after he bounced back from a loss in the semifinals to win a pair of matches.

Megan Rowland at 106 pounds and Devin Kissinger at 138 pounds both finished fifth in their weight classes in the tournament.

Pinecrest hosts Scotland and Lee County in a tri-meet Wednesday.

Vikings Undefeated at Pirate Duals

Five blowout wins by the Union Pines wrestling teams at the Pirate Duals hosted by Porter Ridge Saturday helped the Vikings finish as the dual team champs of the event.

The Vikings defeated Anson County by a 77-6 score; Marvin Ridge by a 73-3 score; Monroe by a 71-12 score; Porter Ridge by a 49-23 score and West Stanly by a 75-3 score to claim the championship.

Eight Vikings were undefeated on the day, led by Finn McCafferty and Brock Sullivan with four wins on the mat in the event. McCafferty won two matches by tech fall and the other two matches by pin. Sullivan claimed a pair of wins by fall, along with a major decision and a win by decision.

Aiden McCafferty, Gaige Lloyd, Kellen DeVries and Nicholas Mascolino each won three matches on the day. Aiden McCafferty, Lloyd, DeVries and Mascolino won their matches by a trio of pins.

Jayden Crawford, Houston Leeah, Joseph Vrabcak, J.T. Earle and Colton Collins claimed two wins each on the mat.

Union Pines wrestles again at the Bob Mauldin Mat News Classic hosted at Piedmont High School Saturday.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

