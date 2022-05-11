Posting the second-best score of any team in Tuesday’s final round, the Pinecrest boys golf team made up some ground on the round one leaders at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state championship, but ultimately came up short of the top two spots in their title defense.
Pinecrest’s team score of 54-over-par 630 was nine shots behind champion Charlotte Catholic and six shots behind Green Hope in second place.
Freshman Carson Bertagnole finished in a tie for 10th after he followed up a 78 to open with a 76 Tuesday. Junior Holland Giles rebounded to finish with a 74 in the second round and came in a tie for 16th, after opening with a front nine 35 in the second round.
Junior Isar Joshi posted a round of 81, senior Jackson Bode with an 82 and freshman Hudson Griffin finished with an 85.
At the 1A state championship, North Moore finished in ninth place. Freshman Brady Preslar improved from his first round to post a 95 in the second round at Longleaf Golf and Family Club, and junior Mason Garner shaved six shots from the first round with a round of 99. Senior Hayden Garner shot a 103 and sophomore J.J. Doutt posted a round of 107.
At the 3A state championship, Union Pines’ Gage Hull posted a round of 84 in the second round on Pinehurst No. 6 to finish in a tie for 58th place.
