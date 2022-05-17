While history is what the Pinecrest baseball team is searching for this season, the Patriots take it with a focus of one game at a time.
After claiming a revenge victory in last week’s second round against rival Richmond at home, the second-seeded Patriots now take on a battle tested Hoggard squad, seeded 10th in the 4A East, at home in the third round, which has been rarified air for the program.
The Pinecrest baseball team plays in the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in five years, and the third time under coach Jeff Hewitt Tuesday at 6 p.m.
According to program records dating back to 1977, Pinecrest hasn’t advanced past the third round of the state playoffs since the 1979 state championship team.
Hoggard finished third in the Mideastern Conference behind New Hanover, the No. 1 seed in the 4A East bracket, and South Brunswick, the No. 2 seed in the 3A East bracket.
The Vikings have six players hitting better than .300 on the season, including senior Bennett McNeill with a .338 batting average and a team-high 29 RBIs. Senior Korbin Pettigrew is batting .464 this season, and sophomore Logan Ponnett has 21 RBIs.
The Vikings have both of their starting arms available. Ben Whitehurst, a UNC Pembroke commit, a senior lefty has struck out a team-high 72 batters in 51 innings for his 1.37 ERA.
Pinecrest has lost the last two meetings against Hoggard, both coming in the playoffs in Wilmington. The Vikings claimed a 7-4 win in the first round of the 2003 state playoffs and an 8-2 win in the second round of the 2004 state playoffs.
After a quick outing Thursday, Pinecrest has all its pitching available for the matchup with the Vikings.