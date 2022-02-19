After an overtime loss and another loss that slipped away in the fourth quarter, the Pinecrest girls basketball team put its foot down Friday night in a third meeting with Richmonnd on the road.
The Raiders had claimed the conference regular season crown, but the Patriots were the ones that came the closest to handing them a defeat. That first loss for Richmond to a conference opponent came in the championship game of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament, a 39-36 wire-to-wire victory for Pinecrest.
“I just had a really good feeling about today,” Pinecrest senior Emmie Modlin said after the win.
Pinecrest (19-5) as a whole must’ve had a good feeling, jumping out to an 11-0 lead, and holding off Richmond (19-5) several times over the final few minutes to claim the program a conference tournament title for the first time since 2019.
“We talked to them in practice yesterday and gave them a little motivation,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said. “They saw some stuff and it really got to them. They were ready to play today and they were motivated.”
With a game plan of slowing down Richmond’s two stars, freshman point guard Jamiya Lindsey and senior forward Jamiya Ratliffe, Pinecrest’s defensive focus led to the Raiders going the first 10 ½ minutes of the contest without a field goal.
The duo scored 13 points apiece, which was significantly lower than Lindsey’s season average of more than 25 points per game.
“We wanted to come in and we wanted to slow down Lindsey and we wanted to slow down Ratliffe. I can’t say enough about the job our girls did tonight. I’m so proud of them,” Cole said. “We’re taking home a conference tournament championship and it’s kudos to them. They came out and executed and we got it done.”
Modlin scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half, and Pinecrest took a 20-11 lead into the break.
“I just think that we were outhustling them. We got down fast and we were hustling back on defense. I feel like we had a really strong defensive first half,” Modlin said.
The senior forward also played a big part in rebounding and helping to slow both Raiders who were highlighted in the game plan with her defense protecting the rim.
Modlin said frustration from the Patriot defense wore down Ratliffe.
“I definitely think she got frustrated,” Modlin said/ I think we did a really good job of playing defense and talking to each other and making sure we knew where they were on the court.”
Scoring from the bench also played part of the win for the Patriots, with junior guard Jakaya Scott scoring 12 points in the win, and also playing a vital part on defense at the top of the team’s 2-3 zone.
“We just had to be intense on defense and not foul,” Scott said. “I was ready to play. I had a feeling in my heart because three times in a row is hard. We came to play and that’s what it’s all about.
“We just had to stay calm because we had the lead and we wanted to make sure we took smart shots and kept our composure.”
Scott and the Patriots kept their cool late when the lead was cut to as few as three points in the third quarter and down to 38-36 after Ratliffe banked a 3-pointer from the right wing with 10 seconds left. Senior Brittney Sparrow scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter, including a free throw with two seconds left to close out the win.
“I loved the response and the way they kept fighting,” Cole said. “They didn’t stop fighting. The first two games we played them, we didn’t finish. Tonight we finished.”
The Raiders will have the top seed out of the conference for the 4A state playoffs that start Tuesday. The teams will be seeded Saturday.
Raiders Makes Most of Patriots’ Off Shooting Night
A sour night shooting for the Pinecrest boys basketball team spoiled a prime chance to earn a high playoff seed taking on Richmond in the championship game of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament Friday night.
After both teams split the regular season series, a tiebreaker was needed to give one team the priority as the top seed out of the conference for playoff purposes. Richmond defended home court and moved itself into that prime playoff position with a 69-50 win.
“Richmond is Richmond. They’re a good team that is going to spread you out and they’re going to run their stuff effectively,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “It was more about us. We didn’t play our best. We didn’t bring our ‘A’ game.”
Pinecrest (20-5) remained within striking distance of Richmond (23-1) for much of the contest, but the Patriots went quiet on offense to close the final four minutes of the game, following a trend the team had at the foul line in the loss. Pinecrest stepped to the charity stripe eight times in the game, and the free shots didn’t come free as all eight were off the mark, all of which came at a point when Pinecrest trailed by less than 10 points in the game.
“We just missed shots tonight. They didn’t fall for us. We had good looks and opportunities for us to take the lead or at least tie the game,” Parrish said. “Going 0-for-8 from the free-throw line, those are huge points.”
Nehemiah Thomas’ scored with four minutes to go to make it 58-50, and an 11-0 run from Richmond closed out the game.
J.J. Goins scored 11 points to lead Pinecrest on the night, and Jullien Cole added 10 points.
Paul McNeil led the Raiders with 19 points and Zion Baldwin scored 12 points.
Pinecrest will find out its playoff matchup Saturday.