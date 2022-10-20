Volleyball UP vs Patriots 07.jpeg

The Pinecrest volleyball team poses with the conference tournament championship match Wednesday at home.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Pinecrest volleyball team claimed the Sandhills Athletic Conference title at home Wednesday night against the visiting Union Pines Vikings in the finals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

The Patriots rose above in the match to claim its 14th straight-set win over a conference opponent with scores of 25-9, 25-19 and 25-6 over the Vikings.

Volleyball UP vs Patriots 11.jpeg

Pinecrest's Jacey Olsen blocks an attack attempt by Union Pines' Devyn Craven (9) in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship match on Wednesday.
Volleyball UP vs Patriots 16.jpeg

Union Pines' Brisi Gonzalez passes the ball for the Vikings in the conference tournament championship Wednesday at Pinecrest.

