The Pinecrest volleyball team claimed the Sandhills Athletic Conference title at home Wednesday night against the visiting Union Pines Vikings in the finals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.
The Patriots rose above in the match to claim its 14th straight-set win over a conference opponent with scores of 25-9, 25-19 and 25-6 over the Vikings.
“We talked today that when we started our first practice on Aug. 4, this is where we wanted to be. This was the expectation and I think for this season it's been a tough season; everyone expects to win and sometimes that’s the hardest thing to do, but it's been a fun ride,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said. “We had a great non-conference schedule, played some really good teams, and when you go out and win 42 consecutive sets against your conference, that's tough. I’m just really proud of the girls and the way they executed tonight and kudos to Union Pines, they are a really good team and they're well coached.”
The Patriots (22-2) started off fast, jumping out to an 11-4 lead and took control the rest of the way taking the first set, 25-9. In the second set, the Patriots led early and then found themselves in a fight with the Vikings (15-9) when Union Pines made it a close 14-11 Pinecrest lead midway through the set. Pinecrest was able to pull away from the Vikings late before the Patriots eventually finished off the set 25-19.
“I think Pinecrest made a couple errors and all of sudden we realized that, ‘Hey this team is beatable,’ and we went on a really solid run,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “We couldn’t finish the run. It didn't end well for us in the third set, but those couple points there in the second were fun to watch.”
The third set was all Pinecrest, starting off strong to finish the set the same way as the first set with a 25-6 score.
“I think that we have a very cohesive group of people. There hasn’t been any drama, and everyone has been willing to take feedback and willing to work together to get where we are,” Pinecrest sophomore Scout Cain said.
Sydney Karjala led the way for the Patriots recording 23 assists. Karsen Corbett followed with 13 digs, eight kills and five aces. Caroline Bradford had eight digs and seven aces on the night.
Other Patriot contributors were Laiken Christman had five aces, Brooke Emore with eight kills, Lainey Mullins with six digs and four aces and Jacey Olsen had six kills.
“It was a lot of just coming together as a team and taking a deep breath and calling out the plays that we’re going to run and executing on that play,” Cain said. “I think that everybody is very excited and everybody is definitely very focused and determined.”
For the Vikings, Brisi Gonzalez led the way in digs with 10, Ellie Chapin followed with eight. Allison DeMasi had six digs and Sydney Hay had five assists and three digs.
Other contributors for the Vikings were Allie Bauer with six assists, Alleigh Mabe with four kills and Ellie Everhart with three kills.
Both teams will be the top seeds out of the Sandhills Athletic Conference for the 4A and 3A state playoffs that start Saturday. The seeding will be conducted Thursday.
“I told the girls that our record is 0-0 and after Saturday we have to be 1-0, so sleep on this game and wake up in the morning with a fresh mindset and just got to be ready to play on Saturday,” Marks said. “I think it’s awesome that we got so many younger girls because they have never experienced playoff play before but that's the beauty of playoffs. You never know what's gonna happen. Anybody can win on any given night and that's what makes it so exciting. Every round it gets more and more intense and more exciting, so we just gotta execute and play Union Pines Volleyball. volleyball and kind of bounce back from tonight focus on moving forward.”
Pinecrest is expected to be one of the top teams in the 4A East.
“So we’ve been gearing up for this for a while now and when we talk about the expectations of this program and where we want to be and what we can do, you also talk about 4A east volleyball right now is crazy good,” Blackburn said. “Regardless of the seed, there are no bad playoff teams and we got to go execute on any given night. It takes what it takes and sometimes it takes a C-plus game to get it done, and sometimes you're going to have to have your A-plus game.”