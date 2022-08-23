The Pinecrest Patriots volleyball team defeated the Terry Sanford Bulldogs in three sets Monday night in a non-conference volleyball match.
The Patriots won with scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-8.
“Everybody got a chance to go out there and execute, and they’ve been working hard in practice. This is one of those games where you can get everyone in there and I love that we put girls in different positions, and positions they normally don’t play in, so tonight was a good night,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said. “We talk about giving everybody the respect they deserve, regardless of who the team is or their record. We talk about giving everybody respect, and your job is to go out there and play the best that you can so that’s what the starters did.”
The Patriots (3-1) started off strong and took control of the first set quickly despite the Bulldogs (0-2) keeping it close at times. The Patriots eventually pulled away to take the first set.
The second set featured the Bulldogs keeping it close early, but the Patriots’ communication and chemistry was there to give Pinecrest the two-set lead. The final set the Patriots stepped on the gas pedal and didn’t stop, jumping out to a 10-1 lead early and eventually winning the final set and the match.
“I think it was a whole group effort, especially since we put in players that don’t normally see the court and they did their job just as well as the starters,” senior setter Sydney Karjala said. “It doesn’t matter who we put on the court because they’re going to execute, especially since we play each other in practice.”
Karjala and Lainey Mullins helped lead the Patriots to victory. Karjala finished with 26 assists and six digs. Mullins had eight aces and five digs.
“When you have that many upperclassmen playing at one time, they can pretty much run their game themselves and that’s what we want our program to be.” Blackburn said.
Other Patriot contributors were Karsen Corbett with 10 kills and nine digs, and Caroline Bradford had eight kills and six aces. Jacey Olsen tallied eight kills.
“We’ve been working on not getting into little holes. All four years I think each volleyball team struggled with that, and this year I think we are a consistent team. I like how we just kept pushing on the gas no matter how the other side was reacting,” Karjala said.
“I feel like communication is something that we’ve been working on because if you tell someone something and another person the same thing they might not respond to it the same way, so I feel like we’re getting to know each other.”
The Patriots will travel to Broughton Thursday.
Vikings, Patriots Close Battle of the Bell
Competing in consolation matches at the Battle of the Bell tournament in Fayetteville Saturday, the Union Pines and Pinecrest boys soccer teams came away with wins.
Union Pines defeated Jack Britt 5-2 to rebound after its first loss of the season,
Goals for the Vikings came from Isaac Finicum, Canon Jahn, Will Brokhoff, David Perez and Andrew Garcia.
Brokhoff, Carter Broderson, Walker Saunders and Gabe Phillips had assists. In goal, Jahn and Maddox Mari split time and both allowed a goal.
Pinecrest defeated Cape Fear, 2-0, after a pair of second-half goals.
Tommy Calarco and Liam Thayer from Union Pines were named to the all-tournament team, along with Eric Sabiston from Pinecrest.