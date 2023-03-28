Pinecrest Field Dedication and LaCrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest’s Allie Hirst protects the ball from a Jack Britt defender, while teammate Karsen Corbett gets open during Monday’s matchup.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

While the talk of Monday’s lacrosse games was the new field being playing on, the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team wanted to make sure the home fans knew that they too should be the talk of the town.

Recording a 23-4 win over Jack Britt, the Patriots set a program record for most wins in a row, and look to continue their successes in front of home fans a lot more the rest of the season.

Pinecrest Field Dedication and LaCrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest's May Hausauer (9) runs away from the Jack Britt defense taking the ball on an attack.
Pinecrest Field Dedication and LaCrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest's Henry Rust (6) holds off a Jack Britt defender on Monday at home.
Pinecrest Field Dedication and LaCrosse for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest’s Gavin Laton shoots a goal against Jack Britt at home Monday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days