While the talk of Monday’s lacrosse games was the new field being playing on, the Pinecrest girls lacrosse team wanted to make sure the home fans knew that they too should be the talk of the town.
Recording a 23-4 win over Jack Britt, the Patriots set a program record for most wins in a row, and look to continue their successes in front of home fans a lot more the rest of the season.
Pinecrest (8-0, 5-0 Conference) got off and running in the match with their starters, and were able to work in younger reserve players that continued the offensive onslaught.
“These building games, it’s really good to see these younger girls’ confidence skyrocket. I know it’s exciting for them to get the stats,” senior Mya Hausauer said.
The confidence being bred through lopsided games like Monday, and the Patriots have had their fair share this season, pays dividends now, but also for the future.
“We need depth for next year because we’re losing a lot of seniors. It’s really good to be able to get them in. In one of our games, we got seven new girls’ goals, which is unheard of,” junior Allie Hirst said.
Both of those players have been the epitome of being set-up players for the Patriots as they rank inside the top 30 nationally in assists, coach Steve Olzark said.
“That just speaks volumes to them as teammates. Instead of having to always put it in the back of the net, they want to set the others out,” Olzark said.
The players set up their teammates, and also called their number for a few shots in the win over the Bucs. Hirst assisted on nine goals and scored three of her own. Hausauer set up the offense with 11 draws controlled out of 13 attempted.
Senior Karsen Corbett scored four goals to lead the team. Peyton Page scored three goals, and Cina Huston, Chloe Baker and Sofie Bayless each scored two goals.
Pinecrest had four players find the back of the net in the win, but Olzark is equally as impressed with his defense.
“Each game I’m noticing the defense is really getting stronger and stronger,” Olzark said. “They’re starting to communicate better and work more as a unit. They were successful early because they had skill, but now they are doing it because they’re communicating as well.”
As the number in the wins column continues to grow, and the loss column stays unblemished, the focus for this season remains short-sighted.
“They know what the plan is for this season: one game at a time. We don’t look ahead, and every game we play in it’s always 0-0 on the scoreboard to keep your intensity up, especially on the defensive end,” Olzark said.
Pinecrest Boys Record First Shutout
A lot of different factors have to go into a shutout victory in any sport, but nothing shines more in those performances than the defense. The Pinecrest boys lacrosse team locked in on Jack Britt, limiting every offensive try in a 22-0 win at home Monday.
“I thought the defense worked really well to stifle the ball when they brought it down by jumping on it and working together,” Thomson said. “Offensively, we moved the ball really well and played unselfish, and that’s kind of what we need to do.”
Thomson sees the benefit of developing depth in lopsided wins like this, as well as implementing sound principles, that can help out later in the season and in the playoffs for the program. Pinecrest (7-3, 7-0 Conference) had 11 players score in the match, and the team worked around several players on the defensive end.
“We could always come into these types of games where each time we come down we shoot it and score, but that doesn’t build our depth, and that’s always our problem as we get further along in the season and into the playoffs,” Thomson said. “We can hang with teams, but then all of a sudden our depth, or a lack thereof, comes into play.”
Junior Gavin Laton led the offense with four goals scored in the first half. Senior Ben Wolfe, sophomore Ayden Harris and senior Trey Black scored three goals each. Junior Weston Thomson scored twice.