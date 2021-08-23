Holding Rolesville scoreless in the fourth quarter, the Pinecrest football team claimed a 40-36 win on the road Saturday against the 4AA state runner-up a season ago.
“There’s been a lot of work put into this. I know that’s for sure,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “We played within ourselves and didn’t try to be something we’re not.”
The Patriots (1-0) had a pair of rushers to carry the ball more than 100 yards in the game, and a third nearly completed the feat. Xavier Dowd rushed for a game-high 154 yards, quarterback Brodie Karres carried it 105 yards and Nahjir Seagraves rushed for 94 yards. All three scored a touchdown in the win. Seagraves also had three receptions for 101 yards, included in that was a 40-yard touchdown reception from Karres that came with 3:38 left to put the Patriots up for good.
“To come into this season with a coaching change, the one thing that didn’t change was the kids,” Curtin said. “The kids never gave up.”
On defense, Pinecrest bent but did not break, even late in the game when Rolesville (0-1) was driving with the ball as its drive stalled out without points.
“That’s a high-powered offense we just played. They’ve got a lot of kids going to big-time schools,” Curtin said. “Coach (Travis) Scales had a great plan and we all bought into it.”
Rolesville took command early with a 9-0 lead following a touchdown that came moments before a safety on the kickoff. Pinecrest drew nearer and nearer before taking a 23-22 lead into halftime on a Dowd touchdown run. Rolesville outscored the Patriots 14-6 in the third quarter.
Pinecrest plays at home against Anson on Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.