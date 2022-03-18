Three Pinecrest senior student-athletes who had earned their spot among the best in the state closed the final chapter of their high school athletic careers when they signed their respective National Letters of Intent Thursday in the school’s media center in a signing ceremony.
Volleyball’s Emmie Modlin signed to play next year at N.C. Central, wrestling’s Matt Rowland signed with Gardner-Webb and football’s Nate Reyes signed with Newberry.
“Man, what a day. Emmie Modlin, Nate Reyes and Matt Rowland, holy cow. When I talk about discipline, I think about people that don’t take a rep off, that push everyone around here,” said Bob Curtin, Pinecrest wrestling coach and interim football coach this past season.
Modlin was an all-state performer for the Patriots, who were a dominant force on the court in her three years with the program.
With Modlin a force at the net for the Patriots, the team went 65-5 overall record, and that includes a 39-1 mark in conference play with a conference championship every year she played. While her play was a force to be reckoned with, Modlin’s personality and leadership were just as impactful.
“Emmie was our captain in 2021 and she has set standards that are going to be really hard to reach for our future captains,” Pinecrest volleyball coach Scott Shepherd said. “Emmie is always there for everybody else. She’s definitely an everybody-before-self person and the coaching staff appreciated that a bunch this year.”
She was the Sandhills Athletic Conference player of the year this season after registering a conference best 328 kills, and 411 digs.
“I want to thank my parents and my sisters for being so supportive and my coaches for volleyball and basketball, and my volleyball and basketball teammates,” Modlin said. “They’ve been able to push me to be the person and athlete I have become today. I could not do it without everyone here. I’m really excited for this next chapter in my life.”
She heads to a N.C. Central program that went 11-14 this past season, with a 9-5 record in conference play.
“Emmie, you are one of the best people I know. We’ve said that since day one. We’ve talked about it forever,” Shepherd said. “I know that you are going to say great things in the future.”
Reyes was an all-state offensive lineman for the Patriots for the last two seasons. Between the two seasons, a coaching change led to Reyes stepping into a bigger leadership role for a team that needed a solidified leader.
“I’ve had a blast for the last four years and I wouldn’t have wanted to spend it anywhere else,” Reyes said. “My parents have done everything for me since day one. Every practice, early in the mornings, and every game no matter how far away we played, they were there.”
Reyes blocked for an offense that scored 35 points per game, and went through four different offensive style changes throughout the season. Through it all, Reyes was the first person the coaching staff looked to impact the team.
“At the end of the day, to make this season successful, we needed Nate and guys like him to lead. And Nate didn’t fail us,” Curtin said. “The success of the organization was directly related to you, Nate.”
Former offensive coordinator Frankie Keller made the three-hour trip from Columbia, South Carolina, to be at the event, and he echoed many of the sentiments about Reyes.
“It’s like somebody you want your kids to grow up and be like. You don’t get to see that about a lot of people that you teach or a lot of people that you coach. That continues to ring true for Nate,” Keller said. “It’s a really big accomplishment to be able to play collegiate football, especially at the level of Newberry that plays in one of the better Division-II conferences in the country.”
The senior said that he saw Keller as a “big brother” along with him being a coach. His next stop as a football player will have him 45 minutes away from Keller at Newberry.
“Even after moving two-plus hours away, he still took time out of his personal life and he took time out of everything he had going on to email, call and text coaches,” Reyes said. “It didn’t matter what he was doing, he was always reaching out to help me find different places to find my next home.”
The Wolves went 10-3 this past season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
Rowland became the program’s first four-time state placer in February at the state championships since 2012 this past season. He finished as a state champion his junior year and a second-place finish as a senior, and had to be a young leader for the Patriots from the moment he stepped on campus.
“I want to thank God, and I want to thank my parents too. I’ve been wrestling ever since I was 5 years old and they’ve taken me everywhere; all over the country and down the East Coast,” Rowland said. “My dad has coached me late at night and early in the morning, and my mom has made food for me so I could cut weight. They have been there after I’ve cried after my losses and been there in my wins.”
His presence in the wrestling room, along with a number of other standout wrestlers over the last four years, helped bring Pinecrest back to a spot among some of the state’s best wrestling teams.
“After Matt’s freshman year, he placed fourth in the states and it became obvious to the coaches that this guy is going to lead the program for the next three years and he’s not going to let anybody get in his way,” Curtin said. “I said, ‘Matt, you’ve got to make these people around you better. You’re going to be asked daily how you make the people around you better.’ I think Matt successfully did that. Through the last three years with Matt as our captain. We’ve been a top-four team in North Carolina both individual and dual and that hasn’t happened since the 2012 state championship run.”
He graduates as the program’s winningest wrestler with 168 total wins, and 106 of those wins by pin to put him among the top 20 wrestlers since 2008 in career wins.
“Everytime Matt goes out, I’m chalking up points for the team. It’s almost like second nature,” Curtin said. “I know what Matt’s going to do before Matt goes out there. Matt knows what Matt’s going to do before he gets out there.”
